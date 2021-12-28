PM Modi To Launch BJP's Poll Campaign In Punjab On Jan 5; Amarinder Singh To Share Stage

The state Assembly elections are coming closer, and the tri-party alliance in Punjab is all set to amplify its election campaign against the ruling Congress regime with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to share the stage with Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh in January 2022.

PM Modi who is campaigning for BJP in full swing in Uttar Pradesh currently will be shifting his focus to Punjab and will launch the BJP’s poll campaign on January 5 next year. As per a PTI report, PM Modi will also be sharing the stage with the new BJP ally Captain Amarinder Singh, who left Congress after being ‘humiliated’ and launched his own party - Punjab Lok Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Dhindsa.

As per a PTI report, PM Modi is expected to share the stage with former Chief Minister Captain Singh during his visit to Punjab in January. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a satellite centre of the Chandigarh-based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Punjab's Ferozepur.

The sourced privy with the details also informed that PM Modi is also likely to address a rally after the event. Besides Modi, the Union minister and the BJP's poll in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Shekhawat, his cabinet colleagues Hardeep Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi are also expected to take part in the rally.

The rally would be the first time that the Prime Minister will be addressing in Punjab after the Centre withdrew the three contentious agriculture laws. Farmers held protests against the three laws at Delhi's borders for over a year until the Union government decided to repeal them in Parliament's winter session.

According to sources, Modi's rally will launch the BJP's and its new allies' campaign in Punjab for the state Assembly elections in 2022. They claimed that Singh, whose Punjab Lok Congress has allied with the saffron party for the Punjab elections, may also attend the gathering. Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) who is also an ally to the BJP and PLC, is also expected to be present at the occasion. If Singh attends the rally, it will be the first time that the former Punjab chief minister and PM Modi will share the same platform since Singh's departure from the Congress.

