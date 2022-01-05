Quick links:
The Prime Minister of India is an institution. It is the duty of every Government to provide foolproof security and safeguard the dignity of this institution. Anything contrary should be unacceptable in our democracy.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 6, 2022
In a key development, sources have told Republic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's SPG cavalcade was asked to take a U-turn by the Punjab DGP himself, and the SPG followed the instructions of the Punjab Police the entire time during the security breach. Accordingly, it comes to light that the Punjab Police and the DGP were already aware of the security breach PM Modi was driving into.
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday constituted a high-level committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the "serious lapses" that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday. The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat.
MHA has constituted a high powered committee to look into the breach of PM Modi's security in Ferozepur.
Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05.01.2022,which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) January 6, 2022
" We condemn the incident that happened yesterday and would like to warn that repetition of such an incident will not be tolerated by BJP workers and the people of India," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
"It wasn't a security lapse but was preplanned by Congress and its govt in Punjab, as they hate PM Modi. This shows they can go to any extent to stop him. Political rivalry should not result in personal enmity," said MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab
Condemning a security breach during PM Modi's Punjab visit, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the Punjab government should have implemented the laid protocols strictly. He also said that those guilty should be given strictest punishment.
Punjab | Bhartiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha holds 'Mashaal March' after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozepur security breach pic.twitter.com/NooHjz0dTP— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022
Sonia Gandhi speaks to Punjab CM Charanjit Channi over security breach of PM Modi; questions about security lapses during PM's visit to Punjab, as per sources
WATCH | Sonia Gandhi speaks to Punjab CM Charanjit Channi over security breach of PM Modi; questions about security lapses during PM's visit to Punjab, as per sources— Republic (@republic) January 6, 2022
Tune in for more details: https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/VCqTXK5gQL
Protests break out across the country in the wake of PM Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab— Republic (@republic) January 6, 2022
Tune in to watch: https://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/pOvFSvcYGC
27 IPS officers have written to Rashtrapati Bhavan on PM Modi's security breach. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while en route to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.
WATCH | Republic accesses letter written by top IPS Officers to President Ram Nath Kovind over PM Modi's security breach; demand strict action on the incident— Republic (@republic) January 6, 2022
Tune in for more details: https://t.co/evYXpX2nAu… pic.twitter.com/oJZMNbOLiY
BKU General Secretary Baldev Zira, another witness of PM Narendra Modi's security breach, speaks to Republic. He confirmed that Punjab Police informed about PM Modi's convoy.
Home ministry gathering information, will take big and tough decisions: Anurag Thakur on security breach during PM Modi's Punjab visit— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 6, 2022
Yesterday's incident will be written in black ink for Punjab govt & politics. This security breach was conspired not just by Punjab but Delhi Congress as well, considering their statements. Rahul Gandhi should speak up: BJP Punjab President Ashwani Sharma pic.twitter.com/bpBk4sKspR— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022
In a provocative video ahead of PM Modi's visit to Punjab, terror group Sikh For Justice made reference to former PM Indira Gandhi's assassination while inciting the people to block PM Modi's rally.
"Farmers sat on protest at Delhi borders for over a year, but yesterday when PM had to wait for around 15 mins he was troubled by it. Why these double standards? Modi Ji, you had said that you'll double farmers' income but you even took away what they had, "Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said. He also called security breach a "drama".
The security of PM is governed by an active parliament. There is a very well laid out procedure as to how the PM and his immediate family has to be secured. If there has been a security lapse, it should be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court: Congress MP Manish Tewari
Congress MP from Punjab, Manish Tewari has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach and sought accountability. Tewari has also opined that an investigation should be conducted which will be monitored by a High Court judge.
#BREAKING | Whoever is found negligent after an unbiased probe, the responsibility needs to be fixed upon them: Manish Tewari, Congress MP from Punjab, seeks investigation monitored by a HC judge https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/VmTlNXx5RU— Republic (@republic) January 6, 2022
Lauding the farmers for 'blocking PM Modi's cavalcade' in Ferozepur, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on Wednesday, termed it a start for 'Khalistan freedom'. Issuing a video message, Pannu, claimed that Sikhs had chased Modi out of Punjab and that the upcoming polls will decide the Khalistan referendum. Pannu has already been charge-sheeted by the NIA for death threats against the Punjab CM, infiltrating the farmers' protest, and disrupting law and order on January 26, 2021. Punjab goes to the polls in February.
"Listen Modi govt, the campaign for Khalistan referendum has begun in Punjab on 5th January, as those bearing the tricolour had to go back to Delhi. People with orange flags chased Modi bare-footed out of Punjab, and Punjab has decided to be free today".
He added, "Indira Gandhi came to Punjab with weapons, she was answered with weapons. You are spreading panic in Punjab, but we answer the same with votes peacefully - by holding Khalistan referendum, by votes. Punjab has decided that along with the assembly elections, the Khalistan referendum will be held. May it be any party - Congress-Channi, Navjot Sidhu, BJP, AAP, whoever stands against saffron, will face the khanda(the Sikh weapon of war)".
In shocking remarks a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive security breach, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has termed the scenario as a drama.
"The Prime Minister had come here yesterday. He had to save his dignity. How will he lecture 500 people? I want to ask, PM Sahab, farmers were sitting at Delhi borders for almost a year, but nobody in media said anything. Yesterday, when you were stopped for 15 mins, everyone become frantic. Why this double standards? Narendra Modiji, you can do how much ever drama you want today, but you were forced to take back these black laws," said Sidhu
In a new development, PM Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday over the security breach in Punjab, an incident that has created furore across India. After President Kovind expressed concern over the serious lapses in security, the PM gave him a first-hand briefing of the same. Earlier, sources revealed that a Cabinet meeting will be held today where the security breach of the PM might also come up for discussion.
President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse. pic.twitter.com/lzvAuriuGb— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 6, 2022
After a major breach in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging the hand of Punjab Police. The petition filed by the organisation Lawyers Voice was mentioned by senior Advocate Maninder Singh. "....the lapse in the security of the Prime Minister was occasioned clearly in connivance with the Punjab Police. It was only the Punjab Government that knew the precise route of the Prime Minister which is never shared due to high security reasons," the plea said.
The plea also states that the said incident was the single largest in the last few years. "It has been reported that this may have been the single biggest lapse in security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years," the petition read.
President Ramnath Kovind has expressed his concern on the security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit. PM Modi is likely to meet the President shortly.
#BREAKING | PM Modi to call upon President Kovind soon and apprise him of the security breach that happened yesterday— Republic (@republic) January 6, 2022
Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/MqB9FCgSNB
President Ramnath Kovind expressed concern on the security breach in PM’s Punjab visit. PM to meet the President shortly: Govt Sources pic.twitter.com/5DpkQm0PQs— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022
Former Prime Minister of India Prime Minister of India has expressed his concern over the security breach of PM Modi that occured on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Gowda has asserted that at no point should one be complacent when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India.
It is very unfortunate that there is a controversy over the security of the Prime Minister. At no point should we be complacent when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India. We should learn from the past.— H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) January 6, 2022
After a major security lapse in Congress-ruled Punjab forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his trip to Ferozepur on Wednesday, the Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari) has allegedly admitted its role in blocking PM's route. Moreover, it has hinted that the Punjab Police was in cahoots with the farm union's plan. BKU's Surjeet Singh Phool has now confirmed that PM Modi's route information was 'leaked' to them by the Punjab Police, claimed BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Wednesday, citing reports.
"Whatever the BJP was saying has been proved. BKU leader Surjit Singh Phool has confessed that the PM's path was blocked by the BKU workers and the information was also given to him by the Punjab Police that the PM was coming by road. Now that all the evidence is also in front, will the Channi government break its silence?" Chugh said in a tweet
Amid the major security breach in PM Modi's cavalcade in Punjab, a Supreme Court bench led by CJI Ramana has agreed to hear an urgent plea regarding the matter on Friday. Senior advocate Maninder Singh mentioned a plea regarding the security breach seeking an urgent listing of the issue. The plea has claimed that the security breach was occasioned clearly in connivance with the Punjab Police. Holding Punjab police responsible, it expressed shock at how the officials were seen mingling with the protesting farmers. BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that they did not believe the police when they informed that PM Modi was travelling via road to the rally venue.
"It was only the Punjab Government that knew the precise route of the Prime Minister which is never shared due to high-security reasons. The overall responsibility for ensuring the safety of the Prime Minster rests with the State Government and the responsibility for providing proximate security will rest with the Special Protection Group (SPG) as per the SPG Act 1988. On the contrary, what was shocking and alarming on many levels was that local Police personnel on the spot were seen to be participating with the hooligans who jeopardised the security of the Prime Minister," read the petition
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi levelled serious allegations on Thursday and claimed that there was an agreement between Congress and Pakistan. Addressing the media, Joshi avered that Congress leaders such as Navjot Singh Sidhu had a soft corner for Pakistan. Dubbing it a well-hatched conspiracy, he called upon the Sonia Gandhi-led party to tender an explanation to the people.
"From the clippings, I feel this is a conspiracy. This is a conspiracy hatched by the Congress party at the national level with full knowledge and information of the state government. The PM's convoy cannot move an inch without the information of the state police and government."
"The DGP had said that the PM can move. Later, they transported people on the streets. And they stopped PM at the Pakistan border. Navjot Singh Sidhu and many other leaders in Punjab Congress always hug the heads of the Pakistan Army and appreciate Pakistan and ISI. That's why I feel this is not an ordinary incident. This is a well-hatched conspiracy. Perhaps Pakistan also has some role in this. There is an agreement between Congress and Pakistan. There is a big conspiracy in the PM being made to wait for such a long time at the Pakistan border. Congress party should give an explanation to the country," he added.
In a shocking admission, BKU faction leader Surjit Singh Phool revealed his union - Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari)'s role in blocking PM Modi's cavalcade in Punjab on Wednesday, that led to a major security breach. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Phool thanked farmers for blocking the roads leading to PM Modi's rally in Ferozepur.
"The road jam created in Moga-Ferozepur flyover was done by BKU (Krantikari) supporters. We planned to protest at all district offices and burn effigies on the day Modi's rally was to be held. At Ferozepur, the police stopped us saying that the rally's venue was ahead. Our officials assured that none of us were going to the rally and we will protest from the sides, going towards Ferozepur DC office., but they did not allow us telling us to protest from there."
After facing severe criticism from BJP, the Punjab government constituted a high-level committee to probe the breach in PM Modi's security on Wednesday. As per the official spokesperson of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, this committee will comprise of Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma. The panel shall carry out a thorough investigation into the lapses that occurred during the PM's visit to Ferozepur and submit its report within three days.
Punjab Govt constitutes high-level committee to investigate lapses during PM Modi's visit to Ferozepur y'day. Committee would comprise Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) & Justice Anurag Verma & would submit its report within 3 days: State Govt— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed the Congress over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab, terming it a "vicious act" and said he could never imagine the party ruling the state would "ever go this low". - PTI
This video tells the story. I can never imagine that Congress Party will ever go this low.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 5, 2022
For them only one family is important in India.
I condemn Congress Party for this vicious act.
Prime Minister of India is symbol of India's vibrant democracy. pic.twitter.com/B14ImTiQq3