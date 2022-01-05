Lauding the farmers for 'blocking PM Modi's cavalcade' in Ferozepur, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on Wednesday, termed it a start for 'Khalistan freedom'. Issuing a video message, Pannu, claimed that Sikhs had chased Modi out of Punjab and that the upcoming polls will decide the Khalistan referendum. Pannu has already been charge-sheeted by the NIA for death threats against the Punjab CM, infiltrating the farmers' protest, and disrupting law and order on January 26, 2021. Punjab goes to the polls in February.

"Listen Modi govt, the campaign for Khalistan referendum has begun in Punjab on 5th January, as those bearing the tricolour had to go back to Delhi. People with orange flags chased Modi bare-footed out of Punjab, and Punjab has decided to be free today".

He added, "Indira Gandhi came to Punjab with weapons, she was answered with weapons. You are spreading panic in Punjab, but we answer the same with votes peacefully - by holding Khalistan referendum, by votes. Punjab has decided that along with the assembly elections, the Khalistan referendum will be held. May it be any party - Congress-Channi, Navjot Sidhu, BJP, AAP, whoever stands against saffron, will face the khanda(the Sikh weapon of war)".