PM Modi's Security Breach: MHA Sets Up Panel To Enquire Into Lapses In Security

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls on Wednesday, PM Modi skipped his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. A major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30 km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade.

PM Modi

22:57 IST, January 6th 2022
'Duty of every govt to provide foolproof security': Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condemns PM's security breach

 

22:46 IST, January 6th 2022
Revealed: Punjab DGP Asked PM Modi's Convoy To Return, Police Was Keeping Tabs On Breach

In a key development, sources have told Republic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's SPG cavalcade was asked to take a U-turn by the Punjab DGP himself, and the SPG followed the instructions of the Punjab Police the entire time during the security breach. Accordingly, it comes to light that the Punjab Police and the DGP were already aware of the security breach PM Modi was driving into.

Read Full Story.

21:59 IST, January 6th 2022
Home Ministry Forms High-level 3-member Panel To Probe PM Modi's Punjab Security Breach

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday constituted a high-level committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the "serious lapses" that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday. The three-member committee will be led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat.

Read the full story.

21:01 IST, January 6th 2022
MHA constitutes committee to probe PM's security breach

MHA has constituted a high powered committee to look into the breach of PM Modi's security in Ferozepur.


 

21:01 IST, January 6th 2022
'We condemn yesterday's incident, such incident won't be tolerated against': Assam CM

" We condemn the incident that happened yesterday and would like to warn that repetition of such an incident will not be tolerated by BJP workers and the people of India," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

19:51 IST, January 6th 2022
'It wasn't a security lapse but was preplanned by Congress': MoS Muraleedharan

"It wasn't a security lapse but was preplanned by Congress and its govt in Punjab, as they hate PM Modi. This shows they can go to any extent to stop him. Political rivalry should not result in personal enmity," said MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab

19:43 IST, January 6th 2022
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemns PM Narendra Modi's security breach

Condemning a security breach during PM Modi's Punjab visit, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the Punjab government should have implemented the laid protocols strictly. He also said that those guilty should be given strictest punishment.

19:26 IST, January 6th 2022
PM Modi security breach: BJP Yuva Morcha holds 'Mashaal March'

 

18:45 IST, January 6th 2022
Sonia Gandhi dials Punjab CM Charanjit Channi over security breach of PM Modi

Sonia Gandhi speaks to Punjab CM Charanjit Channi over security breach of PM Modi; questions about security lapses during PM's visit to Punjab, as per sources

 

18:26 IST, January 6th 2022
Protests break out across country in wake of PM Modi's security breach

 

pointer
Top IPS officers write to President on PM Modi's security breach

27 IPS officers have written to Rashtrapati Bhavan on PM Modi's security breach. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while en route to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.  

 

17:21 IST, January 6th 2022
PM Modi security breach: Second Farmer leader confirms that he was informed about convoy by police

BKU General Secretary Baldev Zira, another witness of PM Narendra Modi's security breach, speaks to Republic. He confirmed that Punjab Police informed about PM Modi's convoy.

 

17:14 IST, January 6th 2022
Home ministry gathering information, will take big & tough decisions: Anurag Thakur on PM's security breach

 

16:49 IST, January 6th 2022
'Yesterday's incident will be written in black ink for Punjab govt & politics': BJP Punjab chief

 

16:21 IST, January 6th 2022
Republic TV exposes Khalistan terror group's role in PM Modi's security breach

In a provocative video ahead of PM Modi's visit to Punjab, terror group Sikh For Justice made reference to former PM Indira Gandhi's assassination while inciting the people to block PM Modi's rally.

 

15:53 IST, January 6th 2022
'Farmers sat on protest for over a year, but PM waited for 15 mins and he was troubled': Navjot Singh Sidhu

"Farmers sat on protest at Delhi borders for over a year, but yesterday when PM had to wait for around 15 mins he was troubled by it. Why these double standards? Modi Ji, you had said that you'll double farmers' income but you even took away what they had, "Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said. He also called security breach a "drama". 

 

 

15:22 IST, January 6th 2022
'Security of PM is governed by an active parliament': Congress MP Manish Tewari bats for probe by sitting High Court judge

The security of PM is governed by an active parliament. There is a very well laid out procedure as to how the PM and his immediate family has to be secured. If there has been a security lapse, it should be investigated by a sitting judge of the High Court: Congress MP Manish Tewari

14:54 IST, January 6th 2022
Congress MP Manish Tewari seeks accountability over security breach

Congress MP from Punjab, Manish Tewari has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach and sought accountability. Tewari has also opined that an investigation should be conducted which will be monitored by a High Court judge.

 

14:34 IST, January 6th 2022
SFJ hails PM Modi's Security Breach; Terms it 'start Of Khalistan Referrendum'

Lauding the farmers for 'blocking PM Modi's cavalcade' in Ferozepur, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu on Wednesday, termed it a start for 'Khalistan freedom'. Issuing a video message, Pannu, claimed that Sikhs had chased Modi out of Punjab and that the upcoming polls will decide the Khalistan referendum. Pannu has already been charge-sheeted by the NIA for death threats against the Punjab CM, infiltrating the farmers' protest, and disrupting law and order on January 26, 2021. Punjab goes to the polls in February.

"Listen Modi govt, the campaign for Khalistan referendum has begun in Punjab on 5th January, as those bearing the tricolour had to go back to Delhi. People with orange flags chased Modi bare-footed out of Punjab, and Punjab has decided to be free today".

He added, "Indira Gandhi came to Punjab with weapons, she was answered with weapons. You are spreading panic in Punjab, but we answer the same with votes peacefully - by holding Khalistan referendum, by votes. Punjab has decided that along with the assembly elections, the Khalistan referendum will be held. May it be any party - Congress-Channi, Navjot Sidhu, BJP, AAP, whoever stands against saffron, will face the khanda(the Sikh weapon of war)".

14:20 IST, January 6th 2022
Navjot Singh Sidhu calls PM Modi's security breach a 'drama'

In shocking remarks a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive security breach, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has termed the scenario as a drama. 

"The Prime Minister had come here yesterday. He had to save his dignity. How will he lecture 500 people? I want to ask, PM Sahab, farmers were sitting at Delhi borders for almost a year, but nobody in media said anything. Yesterday, when you were stopped for 15 mins, everyone become frantic. Why this double standards?  Narendra Modiji, you can do how much ever drama you want today, but you were forced to take back these black laws," said Sidhu

13:57 IST, January 6th 2022
PM Modi meets President Kovind; gives him first-hand account of Punjab security breach

In a new development, PM Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday over the security breach in Punjab, an incident that has created furore across India. After President Kovind expressed concern over the serious lapses in security, the PM gave him a first-hand briefing of the same. Earlier, sources revealed that a Cabinet meeting will be held today where the security breach of the PM might also come up for discussion.  

 

13:20 IST, January 6th 2022
Plea filed in Supreme Court accusing Punjab Police of connivance

After a major breach in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging the hand of Punjab Police. The petition filed by the organisation  Lawyers Voice was mentioned by senior Advocate Maninder Singh. "....the lapse in the security of the Prime Minister was occasioned clearly in connivance with the Punjab Police. It was only the Punjab Government that knew the precise route of the Prime Minister which is never shared due to high security reasons," the plea said. 

The plea also states that the said incident was the single largest in the last few years. "It has been reported that this may have been the single biggest lapse in security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years," the petition read.

12:50 IST, January 6th 2022
President Ramnath Kovind expresses concern over PM Modi's security breach

President Ramnath Kovind has expressed his concern on the security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit. PM Modi is likely to meet the President shortly. 


 

 

12:43 IST, January 6th 2022
Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda expresses concern over PM Modi's security breach

Former Prime Minister of India Prime Minister of India has expressed his concern over the security breach of PM Modi that occured on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Gowda has asserted that at no point should one be complacent when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India.

 

12:29 IST, January 6th 2022
BJP leader claims Punjab police helped BKU with route map of PM

After a major security lapse in Congress-ruled Punjab forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel his trip to Ferozepur on Wednesday, the Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari) has allegedly admitted its role in blocking PM's route. Moreover, it has hinted that the Punjab Police was in cahoots with the farm union's plan. BKU's Surjeet Singh Phool has now confirmed that PM Modi's route information was 'leaked' to them by the Punjab Police, claimed BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Wednesday, citing reports.

"Whatever the BJP was saying has been proved. BKU leader Surjit Singh Phool has confessed that the PM's path was blocked by the BKU workers and the information was also given to him by the Punjab Police that the PM was coming by road. Now that all the evidence is also in front, will the Channi government break its silence?" Chugh said in a tweet

12:18 IST, January 6th 2022
SC to hear plea on PM Modi's security breach on Friday

Amid the major security breach in PM Modi's cavalcade in Punjab, a Supreme Court bench led by CJI Ramana has agreed to hear an urgent plea regarding the matter on Friday. Senior advocate Maninder Singh mentioned a plea regarding the security breach seeking an urgent listing of the issue. The plea has claimed that the security breach was occasioned clearly in connivance with the Punjab Police. Holding Punjab police responsible, it expressed shock at how the officials were seen mingling with the protesting farmers. BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that they did not believe the police when they informed that PM Modi was travelling via road to the rally venue.

 "It was only the Punjab Government that knew the precise route of the Prime Minister which is never shared due to high-security reasons. The overall responsibility for ensuring the safety of the Prime Minster rests with the State Government and the responsibility for providing proximate security will rest with the Special Protection Group (SPG) as per the SPG Act 1988. On the contrary, what was shocking and alarming on many levels was that local Police personnel on the spot were seen to be participating with the hooligans who jeopardised the security of the Prime Minister," read the petition

12:14 IST, January 6th 2022
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi makes big charge over PM Modi's security breach; alleges 'Congress-Pakistan Agreement'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi levelled serious allegations on Thursday and claimed that there was an agreement between Congress and Pakistan. Addressing the media, Joshi avered that Congress leaders such as Navjot Singh Sidhu had a soft corner for Pakistan. Dubbing it a well-hatched conspiracy, he called upon the Sonia Gandhi-led party to tender an explanation to the people. 

"From the clippings, I feel this is a conspiracy. This is a conspiracy hatched by the Congress party at the national level with full knowledge and information of the state government. The PM's convoy cannot move an inch without the information of the state police and government."

"The DGP had said that the PM can move. Later, they transported people on the streets. And they stopped PM at the Pakistan border. Navjot Singh Sidhu and many other leaders in Punjab Congress always hug the heads of the Pakistan Army and appreciate Pakistan and ISI. That's why I feel this is not an ordinary incident. This is a well-hatched conspiracy. Perhaps Pakistan also has some role in this. There is an agreement between Congress and Pakistan. There is a big conspiracy in the PM being made to wait for such a long time at the Pakistan border. Congress party should give an explanation to the country," he added.

12:14 IST, January 6th 2022
BKU (K) chief admits role in 'blocking PM's cavalcade' in Punjab

In a shocking admission, BKU faction leader Surjit Singh Phool revealed his union - Bharat Kisan Union (Krantikari)'s role in blocking PM Modi's cavalcade in Punjab on Wednesday, that led to a major security breach. In a video accessed by Republic TV, Phool thanked farmers for blocking the roads leading to PM Modi's rally in Ferozepur.

"The road jam created in Moga-Ferozepur flyover was done by BKU (Krantikari) supporters. We planned to protest at all district offices and burn effigies on the day Modi's rally was to be held. At Ferozepur, the police stopped us saying that the rally's venue was ahead. Our officials assured that none of us were going to the rally and we will protest from the sides, going towards Ferozepur DC office., but they did not allow us telling us to protest from there."

12:07 IST, January 6th 2022
Punjab govt forms high-level panel to probe PM Modi's security breach

After facing severe criticism from BJP, the Punjab government constituted a high-level committee to probe the breach in PM Modi's security on Wednesday. As per the official spokesperson of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government, this committee will comprise of Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice Anurag Verma. The panel shall carry out a thorough investigation into the lapses that occurred during the PM's visit to Ferozepur and submit its report within three days.

 

23:45 IST, January 5th 2022
Rijiju says 'Never thought Congress will ever go this low' over PM's security breach

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed the Congress over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab, terming it a "vicious act" and said he could never imagine the party ruling the state would "ever go this low". - PTI

 

