PM Modi In Punjab: What Were The Multi-level Lapses In The Security Of The Prime Minister?

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday postponed his rally at Ferozepur over security lapses. Post the rally which now stands postponed, the Prime Minister was to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs.42,750 crore including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four lanes of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

What were the security lapses-

PM's schedule conveyed in advance, arrangements not made

No contingency plan made by Punjab govt

Security arrangements were confirmed by the Punjab DGP, but roads were not cleared

No additional security to secure road PM took

PM's convoy stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes

Trucks meters away from PM's convoy on the flyover

'Major lapse in security of PM,' notes MHA

"This was a major lapse in the security of PM. The PM’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which was clearly not deployed," the Ministry of Home Affairs noted in a statement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.