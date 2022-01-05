After the Punjab Government on Thursday admitted to a major lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that an 'alternative route' for him was supposed to be designated for his smooth passage but was not put in place, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the incident, accusing the state government and the Congress of manufacturing the security breach.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the Union Minister said, "This is condemnable and totally manufactured by the state government. Both the Congress party and the Punjab govt hatched this conspiracy. They are now celebrating it. It is the most unfortunate incident. He is not BJP's PM, he is the country's PM. They should understand that security breach of the PM is a security threat to the nation. PM is an institution, not just an individual. He stood for 20 minutes. CM Channi did not come on the phone even to speak to PM Modi."

Major security lapse by Punjab Government

PM Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone for projects worth more than Rs.42,750 crore including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four-laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. On his first visit to Punjab ahead of the state's Assembly polls, PM Modi was set to flag off the campaign for the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

The problem started when the Prime Minister decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security around 30 km from the destination as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade.

In wake of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.