Priyanka Gandhi Defends Her 'Punjabi Heritage'; Says 'Father-in-law Moved From Pak To UP'

Defending her 'Punjabi' heritage, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, explained that her husband's father - Rajendra Vadra - had left Pakistan and worked hard as a businessman in Moradabad. Addressing a rally in Pathankot, she added that 'Punjabiyat means not to bow to anyone except the Lord'. Congress is in hot water after Punjab CM Charanjit Channi urged to not 'allow people of UP, Bihar' in Punjab, while asserting that Vadra was from Punjab.

Priyanka Gandhi defends 'Punjabi heritage'

"I am married into a Punjabi family. Punjabiyat is that my father-in-law left Pakistan and worked had as a businessman in Moradabad," she said. Priyanka Gandhi is married to businessman Robert Vadra - whose father migrated from Pakistan's Sialkot to Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and ran a brass and wood handicrafts business.

Lashing out at PM Modi, she added,"Punjabiyat is the sense that doesn't bow down before anyone but the almighty. Out of all the political parties that come before you and talk about Paunjabiyat, one has already bowed down before its industrialist friends". Targetting Kejriwal, she said, "PM Modi and Kejriwal are both from RSS. One came from RSS, another came up by protesting against our govt".

Citing ex-AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' concerns on Kejriwal and Khalistanis, she said, "Kejriwal ji is one who will bow down to anyone. One (Kejriwal) says that they will support terrorists, the other (PM Modi) calls farmers terrorists". She added that Kejriwal could not be trusted with an entire state as even Delhi police did not come under him and he had no experience of running a full-fledged state.

Channi flaunts Priyanka Gandhi's Punjabiyat

On Wednesday, Punjab CM Charanjit Channi dubbed Priyanka Gandhi as a Punjaban. He said, "She is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Bhaiyyas from UP, Bihar, and Delhi want to come and rule Punjab. We will not let them win," referring to AAP and BJP. Gandhi - who is Congress' UP in-charge, was seen clapping and cheering Channi's statement.

Punjab poll campaign

In Punjab, the ruling Congress, which is still heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Congress, which finally picked Charanjit Channi as its CM face, is facing a revolt from its state unit chief Navjot Sidhu. The cricketer-turned-politician has vowed to 'not give chairmanship to any MLA's son' if he continues as PCC chief - threatening to resign again. Navjot Singh Sidhu had rebelled against Capt Amarinder Singh and ousted him, ushering Channi as Punjab's 1st Dalit CM.