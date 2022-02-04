Priyanka Gandhi Slams Arrest Of Channi's Nephew: 'Misuse Of Agencies Shouldn't Be Allowed'

Speaking to the media during the door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra decried the arrest of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in the illegal sand mining case. The ED took him into custody on late Thursday night after he was allegedly evasive in his replies when he was questioned at the agency's office in Jalandhar. Contending that the Centre is misusing investigative agencies to harass political opponents, Vadra demanded that such vindictive action shouldn't be allowed during elections.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "I have said that quite often that these agencies are being misused. The government uses them to threaten people. They are used to put pressure on opposition leaders. This should not be allowed during elections at least."

Channi's nephew under scanner

In a surprise inspection on March 7, 2018, officials of the Mining Department, the Civil Administration and the Police Department discovered that sand mining was being carried out beyond the designated area in Malikpur. Illegal sand mining activities were also detected at Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala and Khosa. Thereafter, an FIR was filed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station under Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Sections 21(1) and 4(1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957.

Under the aegis of the money laundering probe based on this FIR, the ED raided the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh, Randeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh Honey and Sandeep Kumar at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot on January 18. Several incriminating documents, mobile phones, over Rs.10 crore cash, gold worth above Rs.21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs.12 lakh were seized during the searches. However, the Punjab CM dubbed the raids as "political revenge".