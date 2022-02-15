While campaigning for the upcoming Punjab Elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched an attack on the BJP and AAP, asserting that 'Punjab belonged to the Punjabis'. Addressing a rally in Rupnagar on Tuesday, Vadra likened PM Modi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying that both the 'Gujrat and Delhi models' had failed in respective states. Furthering her attack, the leader remarked that 'no one becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban'.

"You have BJP and AAP leaders before you - both of them play the same game. Both of them are similar. Look at Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal - where did they both begin from? Both of them started from RSS. One of them talks of the Gujarat model, the other talks of the Delhi model. But you saw the Gujarat model - nobody got jobs, nobody's business is running fine, nobody received any aid. Similarly, no new hospital or educational institution was built under the Delhi model, no new jobs," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Tell them nobody becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban on stage. Tell them who is real Sardar. Tell them of the hard work and courage in this turban. Tell them Punjab belongs to Punjabis and they'll run it. Make your own government, AAP will give you no new politics, I am resident of Delhi, I know," she added.

Punjab Elections 2022

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%). The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.