Priyanka Vadra Breaks Silence On Capt Amarinder's Exit; 'Punjab Govt Was Being Run By BJP'

Breaking her long silence on the unceremonious exit of Captain Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister, the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday claimed that the state leadership was "changed" as it was "being run by the BJP from the Centre".

Without naming Amarinder Singh, who was a veteran Congressman and a longtime loyalist of the Gandhi family, Priyanka Vadra said, "We knew something was going wrong. Hence we changed the leadership".

Captain Amarinder stepped down as Punjab CM last September following a bitter feud with Navjot Singh Sidhu and subsequently quit the party alleging humiliation from the High Command. Months later he floated his own political outfit Punjab Lok Congress, which is jointly contesting the February 20 elections with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).

Hinting at a long-hidden alliance between the former CM and the saffron party, Priyanka Vadra said, "We have Congress government in Punjab for the last 5 years. But this government had stopped being operated from Punjab. Instead, it was being operated from Delhi, by the BJP. This hidden alliance has now come out in public."

Priyanka Gandhi on change of guard in Punjab

Priyanka said, for this reason, the party appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister of Punjab. "We got Channi, who is one among you. He knows and feels your issues," she said while addressing a 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' rally, in Kotkapura.

This is the first time either of the Gandhi siblings broke their silence on the change of guard in Punjab. In the run-up to elections, the party high command had all along supported Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu through his rebellion against Captain Amarinder.

Sidhu, while campaigning in the state on February 8, belittled the former CM and gloated that ‘he had successfully kicked him out of Congress’. Boasting about the intra-party feud that forced Captain Amarinder to resign, Sidhu claimed that he should be credited for his removal from the party.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the results will be out on March 10. Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).

Image: PTI