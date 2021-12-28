Punjab: 3 SFJ Members Propagating 'anti-India', 'pro-Khalistani' Material Held In Patiala

In a major development, Patiala Police arrested three members of the pro-Khalistani group, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), from Patiala on December 26. The three accused were allegedly distributing anti-India material and were promoting people to join Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to raise the demand for a referendum on Khalistan.

An FIR was filed against the three under Sections 153A, 505 (2) 505 (3) 120B of the Indian Penal Code at the Banur Police Station on Sunday, December 26. Patiala Police had also recovered a large quantity of print and other promotional materials from the possession of the three accused.

SFJ activists propagating 'anti-India' & 'pro-Khalistani' material

Speaking about the arrests, S Harcharan Singh Bhullar, SSP Patiala, informed that ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, Patiala Police had been successful in nabbing three persons who were distributing ‘anti-India’ material and were trying to disrupt the peace and harmony of Punjab.

As per SSP Bhullar, police arrested a woman and two persons along with a large quantity of ‘pro-Khalistani’ material. They were allegedly caught distributing registration forms by visiting various religious and public places. They were inciting people to vote for holding a referendum to form Khalistan, he informed.

Giving further details in this regard, Bhullar said that the accused also wrote slogans on posters and pasted them at public places. The slogans in the posters read: 'Khalistan Zindabad.' The police have also recovered other propaganda material like the posers and said that further investigations on the case were ongoing.

The three accused have been identified as Jagmeet Singh, Ravinder Singh and Jasveer Kaur, who were propagating the demand of a Khalistan state. Jasveer Kaur is the mother of Jagmeet Singh and was providing them the posters and other printed materials.

As per the police, the Sikh For Justice organisation has been actively working to disrupt the upcoming elections in the state and they have been working for several years to disharmonise the unity and integrity of India. Sikh For Justice is a group of Sikh extremists who have been demanding the separation of Punjab from India to build another nation-- ‘Khalistan.’

(Image: PTI)