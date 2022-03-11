After emerging victorious from the Dhuri Assembly constituency with 65,858 votes, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Chief Minister-elect, Bhagwant Mann, drew cheers from the crowd when he said that he would take his oath of office in Khatkarkalan, Nawanshahr district. The place is the ancestral village of the independence warrior, Bhagat Singh.

"The oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan, but at Khatkarkalan. The date will be announced later," Bhagwant Mann announced in his victory speech in Dhuri.

Mann, the AAP's incoming Chief Minister, also stated that state government offices will not have his photo as Chief Minister, as is customary. "No government office will carry a picture of the Chief Minister, instead there will be pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar," Mann said.

AAP emerged as the single largest party in the Punjab Elections of 2022 after winning a landslide victory with 92 seats out of 117 assembly seats. Mann also mocked the loss of heavyweights emphasising the names of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Vikram Singh Majithia, Amrinder Singh, the Badals, and Congress's former Chief Minister, Channi.

"Bade Badal Sahib has lost, Sukhbir has lost from Jalalabad, Captain has lost from Patiala, Sidhu and Majithia are also losing, Channi has lost on both the seats."- Bhagwant Mann said emphasising the magnitude of his party's win.

"You will start seeing the change in Punjab within one month," Mann announced while speaking to the crowd on Thursday. On the same day, he thanked the people of Punjab for the clear mandate in his Twitter post. "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Punjab for giving the verdict in favour of change and honest politics."

AAP's clean sweep in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party's clean sweep in Punjab astounded everyone. The Punjab elections in 2022 were expected to be a four-cornered fight between the Akalis, the Congress, the NDA, and the AAP. However, after bagging 92 seats in Punjab, the AAP proved that it is the single strongest party in Punjab. While Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the entire country was now looking up to Delhi's model of governance under Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai asserted that people have given their mandate to the AAP in Punjab after looking at the work of the party's government under Kejriwal in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal, the CM of Delhi and supremo of AAP, congratulated the people of Punjab for the "revolution." After the mammoth victory in Punjab, he tweeted his photo along with Bhagwant Mann.