Punjab: Akali Dal Blasts Congress Over CM Face, Asks AAP To Fulfil Promises In Delhi First

Punjab's assembly polls are right around the corner and as the battered Congress is making attempts to retain power, Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday took a jibe at them by asking "What's the use?" Taking to her official Twitter handle, party leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked what was the use of the incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's chief Navjot Singh Sidhu making announcements, when it was not clear as of yet as to "which one or if either of them" will be the CM.

"Whose promises to believe?" she asked. Soon after becoming the CM, Channi on behalf of Congress had promised a reduction in power tariff, free power and water supply to farmers and the poor, waiver of their pending power and water bills of the last five years.

Thereafter, recently Sidhu made some women-centric promises. He promised Rs 2,000 per month for women homemakers. Also, eight free cooking gas cylinders every year to them. Not to forget, two-wheelers to girls taking admission in colleges for further studies, Rs 20,000 to those passing 12th class, Rs 15,000 to the ones passing 10th class and Rs 5,000 to the others passing 5th class.

'First, fulfil the promises made in Delhi'

SAD also took a jibe at AAP after reports started doing the rounds that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is to announce Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Ministerial face for the 2022 assembly polls. "You've govt in Delhi, implement your promises there before making promises in Pb (Punjab)," Harsimrat wrote on Twitter.

CM @CHARANJITCHANNI & @sherryontopp, what use are your announcements of when your party hasn’t declared which one or if either of you will even be CM? Whose promises to believe? @ArvindKejriwal you've govt in Delhi, implement your promises there before making announcements in Pb. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 4, 2022

Hoping to win the 2022 polls, Arvind Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity, a waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity. AAP's other poll promises include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, free treatment of all road accident victims and Rs1,000 monthly payment to every adult woman.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.