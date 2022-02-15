Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP, Cong For 'dirty Politics' Over PM's Security Breach

Aam Aadmi Party National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress over the security situation in Punjab. Ahead of the Punjab election, the AAP chief said that the party would resolve all security matters of the state once voted into power. He further stated that the party would work with the Centre to resolve all internal security matters of the state that shares its border with Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP and Congress over politicising security breach issues. Furthermore, the Delhi CM also slammed the Centre and the Punjab government for the increased drone use by Pakistan along the Punjab borders. He accused the Prime Minister and the Defence Ministry of making ‘false promises’ to the people of Punjab.

▪️प्रधानमंत्री लोकसभा में झूठ बोलते हैं

▪️प्रधानमंत्री यहां आकर झूठ बोलते हैं

▪️गृह मंत्री ग़लत आरोप लगाते हैं



BJP-Congress देश की आंतरिक सुरक्षा के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रही है!

There should be no politics on National & Internal Security issues.



-श्री @ArvindKejriwal #PunjabElections pic.twitter.com/kD5LX8GtKl — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 15, 2022

Kejriwal slams BJP, Cong over PM Modi security breach

“BJP and Congress got into dirty politics over the PM's security. I want to assure every Punjabi that we'll take responsibility for public safety if AAP is voted to power,” Kejriwal said while addressing media in Ludhiana.

“We'll not indulge in any kind of politics on national, internal security,” the AAP chief added.

“If AAP is voted to power, Punjab Govt will work with the Govt of India to ensure safety and security in the state. Punjab is a sensitive border state. To check the proliferation of drugs and drones, it is necessary for Punjab to have an honest Govt,” he further said in an apparent dig at the current Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in the state.

He also reminded people of the bomb blast that took place at the Ludhiana Court complex and raised the increased drug movement on the borders.

Furthermore, speaking about the security lapses in the state in recent times, Kejriwal also shed light on the increased spotting of drones and tiffin bombs across the border. He criticised the current government over the same and said that the border state needs an honest govt that appoints honest police officers to resolve the issues. Kejriwal also promised to punish people guilty of sacrilege in the state.

No politics over security, says Kejriwal

The AAP chief also slammed the Centre in his address and claimed that his party wouldn’t make ‘false promises’.

“The PM comes here and lies. Defence minister comes to Punjab and makes fake promises about increasing security. They make false allegations against us. We won’t do any politics,” Kejriwal said while citing the growth of Delhi as a testament to his party’s promise.

He further alleged that all political parties had come together against AAP ahead of the polls. The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.

Image: ANI