Punjab BJP Prez Slams Congress Over PM Modi's Security Lapse; 'Last Nail In The Coffin'

In a massive development, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was breached in Punjab during his visit to the state. His convoy was halted midway and was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes near Hussainiwala, in Ferozepur district. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was halted as some farmers were protesting his arrival in the state.

Reacting strongly to the Punjab Police’s dereliction of the Indian Prime Minister's security protocol, BJP Punjab president Ashwani Sharma condemned the incident and blamed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s Congress government for refusing security.

Expressing his exasperation for ‘being stopped in Punjab, BJP Punjab leader Ashwani Sharma said, “PM Modi reached Bathinda Airport and then took the road ahead due to bad weather. However, the Punjab govt refused security midway. We have been stopped in Punjab everywhere.”

Further slamming the Punjab government, Sharma termed the incident, "the last nail in the coffin" and added, “They (Congress) have no right to be in power.”

Despite prior intimation, Punjab govt failed to provide security to PM: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs has called the incident a security lapse and has demanded clarification from the Punjab government on the incident. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

“Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister,” the MHA statement read.

The Home Ministry further claimed that the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government and they were supposed to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security, as well as keep a contingency plan ready, but failed to do so.

This was PM Modi’s first visit to Punjab, ahead of the 2022 state Assembly elections in the state. PM Modi was set to launch BJP’s poll campaign along with its alliance partners. He was also expected to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today. At a programme in Ferozepur, the foundation stone of development works worth Rs. 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people. https://t.co/5Xpqo1OdAo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2022

(Image: PTI/ ANI/Twitter)