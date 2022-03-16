Now Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann Promises 'AAP Will Fix Everything, Unemployment To Farming'

On Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann took an oath to become the new Chief Minister of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village. Wearing his signature yellow turban, Bhagwant Mann announced that his government belongs to everyone, even to those who did not vote for his party. He said that we are living in a democracy and, therefore, we need to behave with humility towards everyone.

"I appeal to you all ( newly-elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us," said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab's new Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, said that there are many areas where we need to work in our country. Speaking about the people of Punjab migrating to western countries, Mann urged youths to stay in the country and help in its progress. He said that everyone has to work for the progress of our country.

"Ishq karna sabka paidaishi haq hai, kyun na is baar watan ki sarzamin ko mehboob bana liya jaye," Punjab's new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also quoted Bhagat Singh after taking oath.

Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM

Regarding the place of the swearing-in ceremony, Punjab CM said, "There is a special reason to come to Khatkar Kalan Earlier swearing-in was held in the stadium, in the Raj Bhavan. Today, for the first time, the oath is being taken in the martyr's village." He said that he and his government will fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh.

Remembering Bhagat Singh and Guru Nanak in his speech after taking oath as Punjab CM, Mann promised to build schools and hospitals in the state. He asked people to support him. Bhagwant Mann promised that no day would be wasted and that work would begin immediately. He added that people will visit Punjab in the same way as they visit Delhi to see its schools and mohalla clinics.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Bhagat Singh was concerned not just about India's freedom, but also about the hands it might fall into after it was free. "His concerns were well-founded. We're going to the people from whom we took our liberty. We will remain in our country and seek to improve it "he stated Mann issued an appeal to residents not to leave the country, saying that solutions to all challenges, including unemployment, farming, business, and education, will be found.

Before ending his speech with 'Inquilab Zindabad' and 'Jo Bole So Nihal'.