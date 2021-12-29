Punjab CM Channi Attacks AAP, BJP For Citing COVID As Reason To Postpone Polls

Amid speculations of the Election Commission of India (ECI) postponing the upcoming assembly elections, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has now launched attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party for the same. The Punjab CM on Wednesday said that the two opposition parties were trying to postpone the elections citing the COVID situation as an excuse. He slammed the two parties and said that the Congress party was ready to go into the Punjab polls today if needed.

CM Channi on Wednesday slammed AAP and BJP saying that the leaders of the two parties were using the COVID-19 situation as an excuse to postpone the elections scheduled to take place early next year. The Punjab CM also said that the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal imposed night curfew in the national capital to postpone the elections. He said that the Punjab Congress government is ready to take on the polls any day. The Punjab CM, while addressing the public in the state, also mentioned that the postponing of elections means a lot of problems including the loss of money spent for the same.

Cong leaders oppose postponing polls

The Punjab CM’s claims come after the Election Commission held meetings with stakeholders including officials from the Union Health Ministry regarding the conducting of the elections amid the rising COVID cases in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel stirred controversy by questioning the Central election agency’s credibility. Baghel raised a question as to whether the ruling BJP was conspiring with the ECI to postpone the elections. Reacting to talks about postponing the polls, Baghel said that there were only a few cases of COVID-19 caused by Omicron in the country. He alleged that the Election Commission’s moves have been questionable lately.

Omicron cases in India

A total of 781 Omicron cases were registered from 21 states and UTs on Monday. The majority of infections have been recorded from Delhi with 238 cases closed followed by Maharashtra with 167 cases, Kerala with 65, and Gujarat with 73. In view of the rise in coronavirus and Omicron cases, multi-disciplinary central teams have also been deployed in 10 identified states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Mizoram, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Punjab. In light of the cases, state governments have already started reimposing night curfews and restrictions for addressing the spread of the virus.

Image: ANI