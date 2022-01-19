Punjab CM Channi Dubs Raids On Nephew As Political Vendetta; Cites Mamata, Stalin's Case

In the first press conference after ED raids at his nephew's residence, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Wednesday dubbed it as 'political revenge'. Citing instances of raids at relatives of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, also in Tamil Nadu, at MK Stalin's relatives, the Congress leader said that it was the BJP's 'old tactic' to use ED and IT and bring distractions during the time of elections.

The ED raids are currently underway at nearly a dozen places in Punjab in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case. Of the places raided was the residential premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Channi, who had allegedly floated a firm named Punjab Realtors to get sand mining contracts. As per sources, approximately Rs 4 crore of unaccounted cash has been recovered from Honey's residence.

'They threatened my nephew'

"I have the FIR of the year 2018 in the illegal sand mining case, but there is no name of my nephew, he was unnecessarily detained. He was detained with the intention that he will take my name. They tortured him to take my name," said Channi during the press briefing. The Punjab Chief Minister added, "You can kill me, you can put me behind the bars, but this is unacceptable," Channi said in the press briefing, urging the people of Punjab to fight this together.

The ED action is initiated after taking cognisance of an FIR registered by Punjab Police in 2018 against more than 2 dozen names including Kudratdeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh Honey in illegal sand mining in the state. Punjab Police had lodged the FIR in 2018 regarding illegal sand mining and Section 420 was later added.

In the FIR relating to Kudratdeep Singh and Bhupinder Singh Honey, a team comprising officials of the Mining Department, Civil Administration and Police Department made a surprise check on March 7, 2018, on the basis of a complaint received at the Rohan Police Station, Saheed Bhagat Singh Nagar regarding illegal sand mining. Consequently, it was found that several mines were being excavated by various machines and mining was being carried out beyond the designated area. Subsequently, the mining operation at the Malikpur mining site was stopped and also the approval of weighment slips was stopped by the team.

The development comes right ahead of assembly elections in Punjab. The voting for its 117 assembly seats is slated to be held on February 20, with the counting of votes on March 10.