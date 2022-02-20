Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on polling day, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi predicted that Congress will get a two-third majority in the elections. Commenting on his purported rift with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, he quipped, "All's well that ends well".

Channi stressed that his Congress government will focus on education and health if it returns to power. Moreover, he made a sensational claim that Dera Sacha Sauda has extended support to BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal candidates throughout Punjab. It is worth noting that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim was granted furlough from February 7-27.

Channi asserted, "My priority is education. A poor person cannot get out of poverty unless his children get a quality education. That's why I talk about giving free education. Today, people are facing difficulties to get their children educated. They are not able to pay the fees. That's why I have promised to give quality education for free. Just like SC scholarship, we will give BC scholarship and scholarship to the poor in the General Category."

"Dera Sacha Sauda is coming together with BJP to support Akali Dal. It has declared support for Akali Dal in the entire Punjab. The sacrilege issue has come to the fore again. These people were together from before," the Punjab CM claimed.

Contending that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won't win more than 20 seats in the Punjab elections, he opined, "AAP wants to get power by hook or crook. It has broken all principles. It is not right to break principles. It did not bother about the unity and integrity of the country. It has taken the support of people advocating Khalistan to lure the voters."

In the interview, he also explained the rationale for fighting from Bhadaur apart from Chamkaur Sahib. Channi stressed, "It (Bhadaur) was a very weak seat (for Congress) where I went. Today, we are winning from both seats. I went there as AAP described Malwa as its fortress. I have entered their den and the situation has completely changed".

Punjab elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, with Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and BSP contesting together.