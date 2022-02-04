In the first response to his nephew's arrest, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that he had no issues with the law taking its course. Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey is currently being questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) after being arrested in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case. Punjab goes to polls on February 20 and results will be declared on March 10.

Channi: 'No objections with law doing its work'

In contrast, most Congress leaders and its allies have called the arrest a political conspiracy by BJP ahead of the elections. Congress MP Ravneet Bittu defended Honey saying, "They are defaming Punjabis. Honey is just a youth being harassed". Even Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "I have said multiple times that agencies are working for the Centre. This should be stopped atleast at the time of elections".

On Thursday evening, Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case. Honey was taken to the ED office at Jalandhar after his medical at the Civil Hospital and will be produced before a CBI court in Mohali. ED officials said Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep.

ED suspects that shell companies were used to launder money and carry out the illegal sand mining operation. The investigation conducted so far reveals that the Chief Minister's nephew, along with Kudratdeep Singh and Sandeep Kumar were Directors of "Providers Overseas Consultants Private Limited." The company was reportedly set up in October 2018, six months after which an FIR was killed against Kudratdeep Singh. While Rs 7.9 crore cash has been seized from Bhupinder Singh Honey's premises, 2 crores were recovered from Sandeep Kumar's property.

On January 19, the ED raided the business and residential premises of people accused of illegal sand mining in 2018 - including Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey. The ED found several incriminating documents, mobile phones, over Rs.10 crore cash, gold worth above Rs.21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs.12 lakh were seized during the searches. In March 2018, an FIR was filed after illegal mining activities were detected Malikpur, Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala and Khosa, in a surprise raid by Punjab government officials.