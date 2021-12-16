Punjab CM Channi Skips Public Rally In Gurdaspur After Low Turnout Of People

In a big embarrassment for the Congress party, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday decided to skip a public rally in Gurdaspur following a low turnout of people. Republic TV accessed visuals from Channi's scheduled rally where only a handful number of people were seen seated. Apart from a few rows occupied in the front, the entire ground was empty with red chairs lined up in anticipation.

Ultimately, the scheduled public address in Gurdaspur was cancelled. After landing in the region, Charanjit Singh Channi allegedly received information that only a few people had turned up. Instead of attending the rally, he decided to visit a Cabinet minister’s residence, sources revealed.

Channi sidelined, Congress puts weight behind Sidhu

Earlier Captain Amarinder Singh had hit out at the Congress leader saying that despite his 'tremendous potential', he would remain a 'night watchman' for the party.

“Channi will eventually end up as a night watchman only,” the Captain said adding that it was “unprecedented” that a chief minister was made subservient to the PPCC president. “No self-respecting leader should accept such humiliation,” the former Punjab chief minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

Amarinder Singh's remark came after Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the chairman of the Congress Election Committee for Punjab, while Channi was included as a 'member'. The development sent a clear message that Congress had decided to put its weight behind Sidhu and shift incumbent CM Channi in the backseat for the Punjab assembly elections.

Apart from Sidhu and Channi, Ambika Soni, former Punjab Congress chief and campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar, and chairman of manifesto committee Partap Singh Bajwa has also been inducted into the committee.

Punjab Assembly elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. Punjab is scheduled to elect its new Assembly representatives in 2022.