Amid Congress Chief Ministerial face war in Punjab, incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said that he was grateful to the people of the state for 'liking him, for making him popular'. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Channi said that between him and Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, whoever is chosen as the party's face, he will 'respect and follow' it.

As per sources, the Congress party will reveal the Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab elections on February 6, Sunday. The party high command, which was given an ultimatum of seven to ten days, will finally make a choice between Channi and Sidhu on the basis of the choice of the citizens. The party has generated a pre-recorded call for the citizens to choose their preferences. According to the pre-recorded call, Channi’s name is still being mentioned before Sidhu with an option to press 1 for the former and 2 for the latter.

'I like tough challenges': CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Speculations are rife that Channi will be announced as the CM face ever since the party released its third list of candidates for Punjab Assembly elections on January 30 where it was shown that the incumbent CM has been fielded from two seats- Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. "I myself wanted to fight from Malwa (Bhadaur) as it is a backward region that needs a lot of development, and second seat- Chamkaur Sahib is a seat from where in the last 50 years, the Congress party has just won once. I like tough challenges. And I am sure that I will be able to overcome this challenge."

Channi also took the opportunity to address the question of dissent in the party for tickets. He said, "Whenever a party is seen winning in a state, more and more people seek tickets. Since it is not possible to give tickets to all, there usually emerge dissent voices. Referring to people who resorted to fighting independently like Angad Singh, he said," We will talk to them, everything will be managed."