Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is set to file a complaint against Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann over claims that he owns property worth Rs 170 crore. Channi will file the complaint with the state Election Commission on Monday.

During a press conference on February 8, Mann claimed that Channi, whom Congress has dubbed as its poor chief ministerial candidate, is not poor, but a billionaire. The AAP leader said that a man who has Rs 170 crore worth of assets can be poor only for the people like Rahul Gandhi and not for the common people. "The Congress has presented the billionaire CM, Channi, who played the dramatic role of a common man, in front of the people by calling himself poor," Mann said.

Denying that he owns assets worth Rs 170 crore, Channi hit back saying, "Mann should give his property to me and take mine; then my Es 170 crores, as per his claims, will go to him and he’ll realize what I possess.”

“A poor man is a poor man, irrespective of his caste. I am a man of humble background and only have Rs 1.16 crore of immovable assets, which is a house in this case. Everyone needs a house to live in. I do not know how Mann claims that I have Rs 170-crore assets?” said Channi, while addressing a public rally at the Gill assembly in support of MLA and Congress candidate Kuldeep Vaid.

Channi declares assets worth Rs 4.71 crore

However, in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Channi has declared immovable assets worth ₹4.71 crore and moveable worth ₹1.46 crore. Along with his wife’s assets worth ₹3.27 crore, the couple owns properties worth ₹9.44-crore.

Notably, Channi was surrounded by controversy after his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh were seized by the ED in multiple raids carried out at his residential premises.

This development comes at a time when Punjab is all set to go into Assembly elections on February 20. The ruling Congress is eyeing to come back to power after it had registered an absolute majority in the 2017 assembly polls and ousted the SAD-BJP government from the state.