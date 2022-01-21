Punjab CM Channi To File Defamation Case Against Arvind Kejriwal For 'dishonest' Jibe

The Congress-AAP faceoff took a new turn ahead of the Punjab election after CM Charanjit Singh Channi announced that he will file a defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal after the latter called him "dishonest". Taking to Twitter earlier in the day, the Delhi CM claimed, "Our survey is showing that Channi Ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. People are shocked to see ED officers counting bundles of such thick notes on TV". Taking umbrage at Kejriwal repeatedly linking him to the ED raids on his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, Channi opined that the AAP supremo has a habit of levelling allegations and tendering an apology later.

Speaking to the media in his constituency Chamkaur Sahib on Friday, the Punjab CM remarked, "I want to say one thing. There is a limit to everything. There is decency in politics. You should not cross a certain line. He has crossed the line several times before. And he has apologised on many occasions. He has tried to level false allegations against (Nitin) Gadkari Sahab. First, he levels big allegations and then, escapes by apologising. It is on record that you apologised to Gadkari, (Arun) Jaitley and Bikram Majithia."

ED raids draw Channi's ire

In a surprise inspection on March 7, 2018, officials of the Mining Department, the Civil Administration and the Police Department discovered that sand mining was being carried out beyond the designated area in Malikpur. Illegal sand mining activities were also detected at Burjtahl Das, Barsal, Lalewal, Mandala and Khosa. Thereafter, an FIR was filed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station under Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Sections 21(1) and 4(1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957.

Under the aegis of the money laundering probe based on this FIR, the ED raided the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates including Kudratdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar Joshi, Jagveer Inder Singh, Randeep Singh, Bhupinder Singh Honey and Sandeep Kumar at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot. Several incriminating documents, mobile phones, over Rs.10 crore cash, gold worth above Rs.21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs.12 lakh were seized during the searches. However, the Punjab CM dubbed the raids as "political revenge".