Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday welcomed Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood as she joined the Congress ahead of 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls. Asserting his confidence in the actor's sister, CM Channi said that he is confident that Malvika will serve the people of Punjab with full honesty and integrity. In the upcoming state polls, Malvika Sood will most likely contest the elections from Moga seat.

Punjab CM Channi welcomes Malvika Sood

Taking to Twitter, Punjab CM said, "Welcoming Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Social Worker & Actor Sonu Sood into the party-fold. I am sure Malvika will serve the people with full honesty and integrity and help spread the message of the Congress party at the grass-root level."

Welcoming Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of Social Worker & Actor, @SonuSood , into the party-fold. I am sure Malvika will serve the people with full honesty and integrity and help spread the message of the Congress party at the grass-root level.#SonuSoodWithCongress pic.twitter.com/yqxXV8hHCP — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) January 10, 2022

Malvika Sood joins Congress

Malvika Sood joined the grand old party in the presence of CM Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on January 10, 2022. While addressing the press Conference, CM Channi said "It's a fortunate thing that a person from such a good family is coming to our party."

It's a fortunate thing that a person from such a good family is coming to our party: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/KneiWsEI97 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

On the other hand, PPC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu stated that Malvika Sood is an educated woman. He further added that Sonu Sood is known all over the world for his humanity and kindness and today a member from that family is joining us. Earlier today, January 10, Sidhu met the siblings at their residence in the Moga district.

Sonu Sood is known all over the world for his humanity and kindness & today a member from that family is joining us. She is an educated woman: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/GbwuujKVjA — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu Reaches Sonu Sood's Residence

Earlier in the day, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met Sonu Sood and his sister at the latter's residence in Moga. Stating that 'The future of Punjab is ready!', the Punjab Youth Congress shared the first picture of the meeting via their Twitter handle.

The future of Punjab is ready! #SonuSoodWithCongress pic.twitter.com/qxyJ2yCXeT — Punjab Youth Congress (@IYCPunjab) January 10, 2022

A few days ago, the Election Commission of India (ECI) withdrew the appointment of Actor Sonu Sood as state icon for Punjab. In November last year, the actor and his sister had addressed a press conference at Moga, which is their hometown, announcing that she would be contesting in the Punjab polls scheduled to be held this year. Sood had also shared that his sister's commitment to social work was 'unparalleled.' As per reports, she was also involved in handling some of the activities of her brother's charity work, Sonu Sood Foundation, in Moga during the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Punjab elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the State Legislative Assembly. In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@CHARANJITCHANNI