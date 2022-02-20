As Punjab's 117-seat Assembly elections get underway, CM Charanjit Channi's brother - Manohar Singh on Sunday, lauded Congress for choosing his brother as the CM face. However, he complained that he was not given a Congress ticket from Bassi Pathana inspite of doing stellar work in the area. Manohar Singh is contesting as an Independent candidate for Bassi Pathana after Congress denied him a ticket. Congress and AAP are head-to-head in the poll battle for Punjab.

Channi's brother miffed with Congress High Command

"Congress made a good decision (Channi as CM face). People have accepted this decision, party will be benefitted by work done by my brother & they'll form govt," said Singh to ANI. Manohar Singh faces incumbent MLA Gurpreet Singh and AAP's Rupinder Singh Happy.

Complaining against Congress High Command, he added, "I was working in the constituency. I had winnability. But their survey says not me. Still, I was ignored by High Command. I had to contest as people told me to. I hope I pass."

Channi's poll battle

Charanjit Singh Channi is facing an indirect battle with AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann in Bhadaur - Mann's turf. Channi, who was suddenly fielded from Bhadaur apart from his home constituency of Chamkaur Sahib, faces a major poll battle in AAP's turf. While Congress won the seat in 2012, AAP wrestled it from Akali Dal in 2017 with Pirmal Singh Dhaula winning by 20784 votes. Moreover, Mann is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur - under which falls Bhadaur - which he has won twice. Channi faces AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke since Dhaula quit AAP and moved to Canada, Akali Dal's Satnam Singh.

However, Channi will see an easy battle in Chamkaur Sahib, eyeing to retain his seat for the fourth time. In a bizarre move, AAP has fielded Channi's namesake, Dr Charanjit Singh, for this seat. Channi - who has been elected from this SC-reserved seat in 2007, 2012 and 2017 is Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister, succeeding Capt Amarinder Singh after his ouster due to Navjot Sidhu's rebellion.

Punjab poll campaign

In Punjab, the ruling Congress, which is still heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Congress, which finally picked Charanjit Channi as its CM face, is facing a revolt from its state unit chief Navjot Sidhu. The cricketer-turned-politician has vowed to 'not give chairmanship to any MLA's son' if he continues as PCC chief - threatening to resign again.