In a massive political development ahead of Punjab elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Dr Manohar Singh Channi on Sunday said that he will fight elections as an independent candidate. Manohar, who will fight polls from Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district, also slammed Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Manohar Singh Channi said that he asked for the ticket on the basis of merit and not because he is the brother of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi but he was ignored by the High Command.

He said that he has decided to contest as an independent candidate as the people of his constituency wanted him to.

Punjab CM Channi's brother slams Sidhu

Attacking Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manohar Singh Channi said that Sidhu mislead everything as he and other leaders who came from Delhi misinformed the High Command about him.

Slamming Sidhu and others who are in touch with the high command (HC), Manohar said, "the High Command has been misinformed about me and that is why this ugly situation has arisen. Navjot Sidhu is the one who without the consent of the HC announced that the ticket in Bassi Pathana will be given to the sitting MLA. People are unhappy that I haven't received a ticket. They are also sad because the person who has received the ticket has done no work."

He added, "I'm not fighting Congress or Sidhu but fighting for the people. I will do what people will say but I will convince Channi that what has happened was not good. I still respect High Command."

He further alleged that Congress itself did not follow the criterion set for the party i.e 'One family, one ticket'. "There are instances where a family has received two tickets. Channi was silent due to the criterion but now the criterion has been violated and more than one ticket has been given to the family...But it is unfortunate I have been ignored."

Earlier on Sunday, Manohar Singh Channi had announced on social media that he 'does not need a symbol' of any party and that if the people want him to go Independent, he will contest as Independent Candidate.

He wrote, "I don’t need a symbol of any party to serve people; I need the support of people. If people of my constituency (Bassi Pathana) will ask me to go Independent, I will contest as Independent Candidate. With regards to this, I spoke to people from the constituency at the main office."

According to Punjab Congress' first list was released on Saturday, sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP has been given a ticket from Bassi Pathana. Sources told Republic that Congress' top brass is trying to pacify Manohar.

Dr Mahonar Singh, who was posted as the senior medical officer in Mohali, had recently taken Voluntarily Retirement Scheme (VRS) to fight assembly polls. He had already started meeting people and addressing gatherings in the constituency. Last month, he had visited 35 villages of the segment and claimed to have addressed their grievances.

Punjab elections 2022

The assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14, according to the Election Commission. The counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest the polls from Chamkaur Sahib SC seat while state president Navjot Singh Sidhu has been fielded from Amritsar East constituency. Channi's deputy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will fight polls from Dera Baba Nanak.

Actor Sonu Sood's sister, Malvika Sood, who recently joined the grand old party, has been fielded from the Moga constituency while former Punjab Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur has been nominated form Lehra Gaya seat.