Punjab CM Charanjit Channi To Tender Resignation As Congress Trails In Elections: Sources

As Congress' abysmal performance becomes evident in the Punjab Elections 2022 from the latest trends, Republic learnt that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be tendering his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday. Channi, who took over as the CM after Amarinder Singh stepped down, filed his candidature from two constituencies - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur - and is said to be trailing in both the seats.

Besides, Channi, out of the 17 cabinet ministers contesting, only three are said to be leading while 14 are trailing behind. The counting of votes has been taking place from 8 a.m. in the state. Nearly 117 centres at 66 locations have been set up where results are being recorded from electronic voting machines. Three-tier security measures have been arranged for, with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at all the 117 counting centres. The Assembly Elections in Punjab was held in a single phase on February 20.

Rebellion in Congress

Though the result of the elections is yet to come, a rebellion has broken out in Congress. Member of Parliament from the party Jasbir Gill took to his official Twitter handle to suggest the high command to 'review the allotment of tickets & fix responsibility, make accountable the leaders who got tickets for their protégé for cash or kind ignoring merit & winnability of genuine, hard-working, loyal & honest Congressmen.'

Meanwhile, Congressmen has started staging a protest in the national capital against EVM, outside party office as counting for the Assembly Elections continues. This, despite the Election Commission making it clear that there was no question of tampering with the EVMs.

As the counting of votes is presently underway, the latest trends depict AAP leading with its candidates ahead in 89 out of 117 seats. Congress is ahead of only 13 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 9 and 5 seats each. An independent candidate is also leading in one of the seats.