Punjab CM Claims BJP, SAD Taking Support From Dera Sacha Sauda; 'Voters Will Teach Lesson'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on Sunday, February 20, hit out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that they are taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda. Referring to the BJP and Akali Dal, he said that the people of Punjab are teaming up against "beadbi (sacrilege) partners" and will teach them a lesson with votes.

Taking to Twitter, Channi wrote, "Akali and BJP partnership is out in open, both are taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda. Let them team up, people of Punjab are teaming up against these beadbi partners and will teach them a lesson with their votes. Baraat jinni marzi vaddi hove, Pind ton Ghat hi hundi hai. (However long the wedding procession maybe, its still smaller than a village)"

The incumbent Punjab CM also alleged that Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also sought the support of Dera in Dhuri. "All this desperation by these parties and reports suggest Congress is forming Government in Punjab with majority," Channi said.

The Dera Sacha Sauda has a following of about 50 lakh supporters and has influence in the Malwa belt, which has 62 seats in the 117-member Assembly. The Dera can influence the electorate in constituencies like Ludhiana, Patiala, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Bathinda and Barnala among others.

Earlier this month, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was granted 21-day parole. He is currently serving a life term for the murder of his manager and follower, Ranjit Singh, and raping two of his disciples. The murder took place some 20 years ago while the two women were allegedly raped in 2017.

Punjab Polls: 49.81% voter turnout till 3 Pm

Voter turnout of 49.81% was recorded till 3 pm in Punjab, where the polling is underway for all 117 Assembly seats amid tight security arrangements. The voting had started at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. Heavy security arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the polls.

A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray for the high-stake electoral contest.

A multi-cornered contest is being witnessed in Punjab among the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, SAD-BSP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political front of various farmers' bodies.