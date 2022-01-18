Named the Chief Ministerial face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Tuesday expressed happiness and affirmed that if working with honesty, then it is possible to get 'any post' in the party. Mann during the exclusive conversation pointed out how party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was continuously being projected as the CM face, but he denied saying 'Punjab will be ruled by a Punjabi'.

Mann, pointing out that he will work in tandem with Arvind Kejriwal to bring about a number of changes in the state, said, "Unemployment, good education, world-class treatment, agriculture policy- saving farmers, bringing traders back to the country are some of the things on our agenda."

AAP had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred CM face. Mentioning that the party received more than 21 lakh responses under the aegis of this campaign, Kejriwal revealed that a majority of the persons voted in favour of Mann.

'People of Punjab ditched by Congress'

During the exclusive conversation, Mann also took a moment to hit out at the ruling Congress. He accused the national party of ditching the people. "They had a lot of hopes from Captain Amarinder Singh, there were tall promises made but he never came out of his palace," he said.

"Charanjit Singh Channi replaced him, he also made promises under the garb of a common man. Now ED is conducting raids (on his nephew's residence). I have never heard ED visiting the residence of a commoner. Illegal mining has been going on for a long time, it's either that CM does not know or is pretending to not know." he further said.

'Congress showing report card of 70-80 days'

Mann also claimed that Congress was showing the report card of the last 70-80 days of the five-year-long tenure. Referring to Captain Amarinder Singh as Ali Baba, he said, "They have changed Ali Baba but what will they do about the 40 thieves that are still the same."

Punjab goes to the polls on February 20, and results of the same will be announced on March 10. Of the number of parties in fray like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Punjab Lok Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Republic TV-PMARQ Opinion Poll has made a promising projection for AAP. The Opinion Poll projects that AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats.

It seems like the AAP's promises may have worked for it. AAP has guaranteed 300 units of free electricity, waiver of outstanding electricity bills and uninterrupted round-the-clock electricity in the scenario that the party wins the 2022 Punjab election. AAP's other poll plans include free and quality healthcare for all, free medicines, tests and operations, free health cards for all 16,000 Pind clinics, construction of new world-class hospitals, free treatment of all road accident victims and Rs1,000 monthly payment to every adult woman.