Punjab CM Welcomes Bikram Majithia's Close Aides Into Congress Amid SAD Neta's Legal Woes

In an embarrassment for Bikram Majithia, his close aides Pappu Jaintipur and Amandeep Jaintipur joined Congress in the presence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday. This comes as the Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary's anticipatory bail application in a drugs case was rejected by Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla. An FIR has been registered against Majithia under Sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act based on a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu.

Already, the Bureau of Immigration, falling under the aegis of the Union Home Ministry, issued a Look Out Circular against Majithia on the Punjab Police's request in a bid to prevent him from fleeing abroad. The LOC will remain in force until a deletion request is received. Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the CM face of the SAD-BSP alliance in the Punjab polls, dubbed this as a "false case" and warned the persons misusing their official positions will face repercussions in the future.

Suffocated in SAD due to its Punjab stance, its committed workers from last five decades Pappu Jaintipur (Ex-chairman, Zila Parishad, Amritsar) & Amandeep (Deepu) Jaintipur, close aides of Bikramjit Singh Majithia, joined Congress family. pic.twitter.com/aPxvIO0693 — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) December 24, 2021

The court's observation

In his bail application, Bikram Majithia contended that the Congress government had left no stone unturned to misuse its powers and position for wreaking vengeance upon its political opponents. Maintaining that targeting him is one of the major election planks of Congress, he accused the state government of browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of SAD. To profess his innocence, the SAD leader cited that there was no allegation of misconduct against him during his tenure as a Cabinet Minister with important portfolios including Revenue, Renewable Energy, NRI Affairs etc.