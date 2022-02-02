High drama broke ahead of the filing of papers ahead of the Punjab elections as war over Congress Chief Minister seat exploded once again. Former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar has now revealed that he was in pain for not being chosen as the CM face. Ahead of the Assembly elections, Jhakar has now revealed that Charanjit Singh Channi had received the support of only 2 MLAs to be CM after Captain Amarinder Singh was ousted from the position.

The CM face war has once again exploded in Punjab Congress after former president Sunil Jakhar made revelations about the MLA votes that took place in the party. Jakhar said that he was pained by not being elected as the CM face. Jakhar said that during the election campaign in Abohar, where the party took a poll to decide on the next CM, a total of 42 MLAs voted for him. He said that 16 MLAs voted for Sukhjinder Randhawa, 12 to Navjot Singh Sidhu and only two voted for Charanjit Singh Channi.

However, Charanjit Channi was offered the CM seat by Congress. Now, Jakhar said that party leader Rahul Gandhi offered him the post of Dy CM but he denied it. The revelation comes ahead of the Assembly polls as the party struggles to find a CM face. Before Jakhar’s revelations, the party was facing infighting between top leaders including Channi and Sidhu to become the CM face.

Channi files second nomination amid CM face fight continues

Meanwhile, incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is eyeing to retain his CM position in the coming term filed his second nomination on Tuesday from his turf Chamkaur Sahib constituency. While filing his second nomination from his home turf since 2007, he urged the people to ensure his victory in the forthcoming polls by a margin of 50,000 votes. Asserting his desire to win the polls from his hometown for the fourth time, he recounted the development work that he has done for the people over the last 15 years as an MLA. Reacting to the developments, Punjab cabinet minister Gurkirat Kotli slammed the party’s jumps between CM faces.

Punjab Assembly elections

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).

Image: ANI