Punjab Congress: Dissent Continues As Dropped Minister Rana Sodhi Set To Join BJP

In a major political scoop from Punjab, dropped Congress minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi is now all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Rana Sodhi, who served as a sports minister in Captain Amarinder Singh’s council, was dropped by the Congress in the Charanjit Singh Channi’s council of ministers. Sodhi leaving the party comes as a major blow for the party, which is getting ready to face BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi has now become the latest Congress leader to leave the party and join hands with the BJP. Sodhi, who was a confidante of Captain Amarinder will now side with the BJP for the upcoming elections. The official joining at the new party will happen soon. The senior Congress will join the ex-CM in his alliance with BJP.

In a letter addressed to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi claimed he was handpicked by Rajiv Gandhi but that he fells 'suffocated' today. Read the full letter the former Congress minister wrote to Sonia Gandhi hours before joining the BJP in Punjab.

Earlier on Friday, Captain Amarinder announced his alliance with BJP after a meeting with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. "The decision on seat-sharing will be taken on a seat-to-seat basis, with winnability being the priority," Captain Amarinder Singh said, adding that they were ready for the elections and were '101% sure' of winning it. Punjab will go to the polls in February 2022. Formally resigning from Congress on November 2, Singh had written a scathing 7-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi explaining the rationale behind his decision.

Rana Sodhi meets Punjab CM Channi

Earlier in November, miffed MLA Rana Sodhi had lashed out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, asserting that the government had the right to appoint the state Advocate-general (AG). Sodhi joined sides with the CM amid a war of words between Navjot Sidhu and AG APS Deol which had shaken the Punjab Congress. He had met with Channi and discussed his future in the party before making his decision to side with ex-CM Captain Amarinder and the BJP.

Rana Sodhi also skipped the meeting of the party's Election Committee last week showing the dissent in Punjab Congress. His absence had sparked speculation about his political future as all Ministers, former Ministers and MPs were supposed to attend this key meeting. Earlier, sources had revealed that Rahul Gandhi interacted with Rana Sodhi, Balbir Sidhu, Sadhu Dharamsot and Sunder Arora in order to stop them from joining hands with Amarinder Singh.

Image: ANI