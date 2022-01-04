Punjab Congress Infighting: 4 Ministers Meet KC Venugopal; Sidhu Summoned By High Command

A day after Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa attacked Congress Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu, four ministers met Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, on Tuesday at New Delhi. Ministers including Sukhjinder Randhawa, Raja warring, Bharat Bushan Ashu and Pargat Singh met KC Venugopal. The deadlock situation in the Punjab Congress escalates every day ahead of assembly polls.

All four ministers met KC Venugopal at his residence and discussed Sidhu's statement against his own government. After the meeting, Congress high command summoned Navjot Singh Sidhu to New Delhi and asked him to reach at the earliest.

Though it was not a scheduled visit, Navjot Singh Sidhu left for New Delhi by road following summons from Congress high command. Randhawa yesterday openly said that Sidhu was not happy with his appointment as the Home Minister and offered to surrender his post.

"I am ready to surrender home department if congress high command says, as Navjot Singh Sidhu kept on complaining about inaction against Majithia", Randhawa said yesterday.

The entire situation in the Punjab Congress is getting stronger against Navjot Singh Sidhu. Previously, Sidhu openly spoke against CM Charanjit Singh Channi for making so many announcements and the same was made during a public rally. This is a trouble-mounting situation for Navjot Singh Sidhu as ministers have started raising their voices against Sidhu on public platforms.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress' Screening Committee is on the verge of releasing the first list of candidates but the issue of infighting is resulting in the delay in release. Though Navjot Singh Sidhu pressed his demand to the party to announce the CM face before the polls, Sunil Jakhar countered that the party would announce the CM face after the polls. Sidhu did not mellow down his tone and has raised this issue during political rallies.