Punjab Congress MP Alleges Corruption In Ticket Distribution; Implores Sonia Gandhi To Act

Congress MP Shamsher Singh Dullo on Thursday wrote to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi alleging corruption in ticket distribution in Punjab for Assembly elections. The Congress MP sought action against Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary, party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Dullo said that if Channi was poor in Punjab, then he wished everyone to be poor like Channi. He also questioned the selection of candidates and said that most of the candidates are running mafias in the state.

Further, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that honest and sitting MLAs were being brushed aside, and as a result of which they left the party. He also demanded the formation of a committee to enquire about corruption while distributing tickets for Punjab Assembly elections.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Dullo said, "Those who devoted their whole life to the party, including sitting MLAs, ex-MLAs, ex-minister, ex-presidents, they have been ignored and mafia-type people have been given tickets."

He added, "Congress state in-charge, Congress state president, screening committee members and others have misled High Command. They supported mafias."

Punjab Assembly elections

The Assembly elections in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. In the 2017 assembly polls, Congress had won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal- BJP alliance could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats.

In 2022 polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced Bhagwant Mann as its chief minister candidate, while Congress has favoured Charanjit Singh Channi over Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The 2022 elections is likely to see a close contest between the ruling Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. According to Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll held between January 23 and January 25, Congress is projected to win 43-49 seats while AAP may win 49-55 seats. Apart from the two close contenders, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is projected to win 15-21 seats, BJP + 1-3 seats and Others 1-3 seats.