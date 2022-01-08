Punjab Election 2022: AAP Cancels Rallies After EC Bans Physical Campaigns Till Jan 15

After the Election Commission of India directed no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, the Aam Aadmi Party cancelled two rallies in Punjab. The party was scheduled to hold rallies in the state tomorrow, January 9. According to AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann, two rallies were to be held in Rampur and Bhadaur. According to sources, Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann could be AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, during the press conference, CEC Sushil Chandra said, "No physical rally of political parties or probably candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. ECI should subsequently review the situation and issues further instructions accordingly".

It is also mentioned that all officials and employees doing the election duty will be considered as frontline workers and so will be eligible officers to be vaccinated with 'precautionary dose'.

Punjab Election 2022

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

Responding to the announcement of elections dates, AAP Supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "The dates for the elections have been announced. Aam Aadmi Party is ready".

चुनावों की तारीख़ों का ऐलान हो चुका है। आम आदमी पार्टी तैयार है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 8, 2022

AAP promises free electricity in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier promised 300 units of free electricity per month for every household in the state if it comes to power in 2022. In June, Kejriwal had said in Chandigarh, “AAP will provide up to 300 units free power in Punjab. 77-80% people will get zero power bills".

He also promised to provide a 24-hour nonstop power supply in Punjab and further waive pending electricity bills. “Punjab, being a surplus power state, still resorts to power cuts. We will provide an uninterrupted power supply. We will waive off all pending domestic power bills,” he had said.

Referring to his governance in Delhi where he happens to provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. He said that the same model will be implemented in Punjab.

Image: @ArvindKejriwal/Twitter