Punjab Election 2022: As AAP Continues To Lead, Raghav Chadha Hails 'Kejriwal-Mann Jodi'

As the Aam Aadmi Party continues to lead in Punjab, spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Thursday averred that the people of the state have hailed the partnership of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and party CM face Bhagwant Mann. Speaking to the media, AAP's election coordinator of the state said that the people of Punjab had toppled the ruling Congress, which he claimed was engulfed in corruption.

"All the other parties are also corrupt, the leaders are building seven-star hotels with the money of the people. I am glad that from among these parties, the people have chosen a non-corrupt party. People have shown that they choose the alternative where they have one, he said.

'Decision on things will be made in the coming days'

Raghav Chadha further said that a decision on things will be made in the upcoming days. "Party workers have worked hard for this. It's a big day for me, one and a half years since I was given responsibility for Punjab. We are mostly from a non-political background. India's political condition is akin to quicksand. Need to restore faith in politics," the AAP leader said.

Republic has learnt that he will be reaching the party-state office soon. Meanwhile, boards are being put up outside the office that read, "Thank you for giving a chance to AAP."

AAP leading in Punjab

As the counting of votes is presently underway, the latest trends depict AAP leading with its candidates ahead in 88 out of 117 seats. Congress is ahead in only 15 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 8 and 4 seats each.

Assembly Elections in Punjab was held in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes have been taking place from 8 a.m. in the state. Nearly 117 centres at 66 locations have been set up where results are being recorded from electronic voting machines.

Three-tier security measures have been arranged for, with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at all the 117 counting centres. As many as 7500 personnel are deputed for the counting process.