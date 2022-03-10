Punjab Election 2022: Bhagwant Mann Wins Dhuri By Over 50,000 Votes As AAP Sweeps Polls

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab Chief Ministerial-face Bhagwant Mann won the Punjab Election 2022 from the Dhuri constituency as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party swept the polls. On the other hand, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is trailing by 5202 votes in Amritsar East and CM Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing in Bhadaur (by 22,843 votes) and Chamkaur Sahib (by 2671 votes) as per official EC trends. Meanwhile, former CM of the state, Amarinder Singh also lost from his stronghold Patiala Urban to AAP's Ajit Pal.

"Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution," wrote Arvind Kejriwal.

After congratulating the people of Punjab, AAP announced that its CM face Bhagwant Mann will address the state from his house in Sangrur at 1 pm.

Addressing party workers, AAP's Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said, "Punjab has proven that it likes the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann pair, and no other party's pair... all other parties tried to defame us and called Kejriwal Ji a terrorist, but public proved that he is a 'shikshak-wadi'". Highlighting the fact that people have rejected Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, Chadha said that Punjab will no longer be known as Udta Punjab but that the state would now be known as Uthta Punjab.

As per the EC, AAP has won 12 seats whereas it is leading in 79 seats. As per sources, the Congress high command has spoken to Navjot Singh Sidhu and stressed that it was a "collective battle".

Congress accepts defeat in Punjab

Speaking to the media, AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary accepted responsibility for Congress' crushing defeat in the state. However, he took a dig at Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill who called upon the party high command to review the allotment of tickets and fix responsibility. He said, "Where was Gill himself in this election? He was with the Akalis." In a tweet, Sidhu also accepted defeat stating an offer to resign from the post.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has called for a cabinet meeting tomorrow, March 11, at 11.30 AM in Chandigarh and it is expected for him to resign after drubbing.

Image: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal