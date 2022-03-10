Punjab Election 2022: Bhagwant Mann's Mother Confident Of Victory, AAP Prepares For Win

Barely an hour ahead of the counting of votes in the Punjab Election 2022, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Minister candidate Bhagwant Mann's mother said that she was confident of his win. As the AAP candidate’s mother visited the Gurudwara to seek blessings for her son, Mann’s residence at Sangrur is now being decorated with flowers. Earlier on Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann had said that AAP will cross more than 80 seats in the assembly elections and form the new government in the state.

Ahead of the poll results, Bhagwant Mann's mother exuded confidence in her son winning. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AAP's Punjab CM candidate’s mother said that she just visited the Gurudwara. Showering blessings on her son, she exuded confidence in his victory from Dhuri.

Meanwhile, visuals from Mann’s residence at Sangrur suggest that the party is readying itself for his win. According to visuals accessed, Jalebis are now being prepared and flower decorations are being done at the residence of the Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate. Earlier, Mann backed the exit polls that suggested a strong performance from his party in the state and had said that the people of Punjab have rejected other parties.

Punjab | Jalebis being prepared, flower decoration being done at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, at Sangrur pic.twitter.com/xTlEzV1a9u — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

AAP will win & form govt in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann said that his party will cross more than 80 seats in the assembly election. ''We talked about hospitals, schools, and electricity,'' he said. Expressing confidence in the victory of his party, he said, "I'm not an astrologer but I know people of Punjab wanted a change. The number of seats can cross 80, even 100." He reiterated his claim of winning more than 80 seats in the Punjab assembly election of 2022. Earlier on Monday, the CM candidate of AAP already apprised that his party will come into power and will remain in power for four to five decades in the state.

The P-Marq Exit Polls on Monday gave a snapshot projection of the results. As per P-Marq, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is to win Punjab with a majority. In the 117-member assembly of Punjab, the P-Marq Exit Poll projected AAP to win 62-70 seats while INC is to win 23-31 seats. The SAD and the BJP are projected to win 16-24 seats and 1-3 seats respectively. Also, others are projected to win 1-3 seats.

