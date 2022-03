Punjab Election 2022: Check Party-wise, Constituency Wise List Of Winning Candidates

In its maiden emphatic win, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) crushed traditional players to deliver an emphatic win in Punjab. Bagging a landslide victory of 92 out of the 117 seats, the AAP which was expecting a 'jhaadu' (sweep) in the state, instead saw a 'vacuum clean' result.

"I would like to thank the people of Punjab, we had asked them to use Jhaadu, but instead they used vacuum cleaner," AAP's spokesperson and election coordinator of the state Raghav Chadha said in his first response.

Addressing the people after the landslide mandate, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked the citizens of Punjab calling it a massive 'inquilaab'. "Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', we all love you, Punjab. The results are a massive 'inquilaab', big seats have shaken up," said Kejriwal.

"Sukhbir Singh Badal lost, Captain Sahab lost, Channi Sahab lost, Parkash Singh Badal lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost. Punjab has done amazing. Bhagat Singh once said if we don't change the system after the British leave, nothing will happen. Sadly in the last 75 years, these parties and leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools/hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system," he added.

#WATCH | We will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine to study medicine...With these results people showed that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a real 'Desh Bhakt', AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said in Delhi pic.twitter.com/wt1an2kNvh — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Punjab Election Results: Party-wise breakup

Political party Seats won Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 92 Indian National Congress (INC) 18 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 3 Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) 2 Independent BSP 1 1 Total 117

Punjab Election Results: List of winners constituency-wise