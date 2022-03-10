Showcasing the on-field excitement for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) amid the counting of votes, Republic Media Network came across a child dressed as Arvind Kejriwal with a pagri (Sikh turban), neck scarf and moustache outside his residence. The exit poll analysis has predicted a win for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while the early trends on Thursday morning showed the Kejriwal-led party with a lead over the Congress. When asked his name, the "Mini Kejriwal" replied "Avyantomar Kejriwal".

Punjab Election 2022: On-ground visuals show support to Arvind Kejriwal

#March10WithArnab | In Punjab, AAP with a slim lead over the Congress, as per latest trends; Tune in for #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/NVUNWzTYuW pic.twitter.com/tF4lAR7qnI — Republic (@republic) March 10, 2022

Punjab Election 2022

All 117 seats in Punjab went to the polls in a single phase on February 14. The state recorded a turnout of 71.93%, which was the lowest in the last 15 years. The counting of votes is underway in Punjab while the trends till 9:56 AM showed AAP leading in 83 out of 114 seats.

(Image: Election Commission of India)

At present, AAP is leading in 83 seats whereas Congress candidates are ahead in 18 constituencies. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 9 and 3 seats respectively. Punjab Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is trailing from the Ludhiana West seat whereas ex-CM Rajinder Bhattal is leading from Lehragaga.

Bhagwant Mann, Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu and Sukhbir Badal were all leading in their respective seats in Punjab where Congress and AAP are neck-&-neck, as per latest trends. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was also trailing from the Bhadaur seat. Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh is trailing from the Patiala Urban seat as per the latest trends.

The P-Marq Exit Poll projected AAP will win 62-70 seats while Congress is pegged to emerge victorious in 23-31 seats. The SAD and the BJP will be restricted in the band of 16-24 seats and 1-3 seats respectively. Also, others will get 1-3 seats, in the 117 member Punjab assembly.



In terms of the vote-share, AAP is projected to garner 35.6 per cent of the votes. Congress will have to satisfy themselves with 26.9 per cent while SAD and BJP+ will secure 22.3 % and 9.7% respectively, the poll projects.