Punjab Election 2022: Infighting And 'tickets For Notes' Mauled Congress, Claims Party MP

As early trends indicated a crushing defeat for the ruling Congress in Punjab, the party has once again indulged in the blame game. Disappointed by INC's performance in the Punjab elections, Lok Sabha MP Jasbir Singh Gill claimed that infighting, indiscipline, tickets for notes, workers disenchantment, inflated ego, and arrogance of leaders have mauled Congress in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the seemingly disgruntled leader said the Congress high command should review the allotment of tickets and hold those accountable who got tickets in exchange for cash, ignoring meritable Congressmen.

"AICC leaders pocketed notes, Opposition pocketed votes"

Accusing AICC in-charge Harish Chowdhary and General Secretary Ajay Maken of unfair ticket distribution, Gill said "they pocketed notes, while Opposition pocketed votes" in the state. "Three months ago, Congress was sure of winning Punjab but after the entry of these two for ticket distribution, the party is ruined in the state," he said.

AAP set to form maiden government in Punjab

The open rebellion comes amid Congress' poor performance in Punjab, where the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking at landslide victory. As per the official trends by the Election Commission of India, the AAP has already crossed the majority mark by leading in 90 out of 117 assembly seats while Congress was restricted to 16. The AAP is set to form its maiden government in Punjab, overthrowing Congress, led by Charanjit Singh Channi.

Assembly Elections in Punjab were held in a single phase on February 20. Nearly 117 centres at 66 locations have been set up where results are being recorded from electronic voting machines. Three-tier security measures have been arranged for, with the deployment of 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at all the 117 counting centres. As many as 7500 personnel are deputed for the counting process.

Image: PTI