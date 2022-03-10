Punjab Election 2022: Manish Sisodia Hails AAP's Huge Win As 'Victory Of Aam Aadmi'

As Punjab's election leads indicate a landslide victory for AAP, Manish Sisodia, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, dubbed Punjab's election leads a "win of the common man" while ballots from five state assembly elections were still being tabulated. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party is expected to win big in Punjab, according to Sisodia, who claims that the people of Punjab have given Kejriwal's governing style a chance.

"We are making the Kejriwal model of governance the factor for us. An honest government with good intentions to benefit people on the vision that Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh ji wanted for India. We are focussing on basic amenities, schools, healthcare, jobs, etc. We are now on that path and people are connecting with thought and idea and it is working for us," Sisodia told ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party is appearing to be heading towards a massive victory in Punjab, having taken the clear majority. Sisodia says, "It worked for us in Delhi and is now working in Punjab too." This will see us take a more national role with our "Kejriwal model of governance". Watch out for the work we do in Delhi and Punjab. The people of India are now with us, with AAP. This is not a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, but a victory for the "Aam Aadmi".

Even the Chief Minister of Delhi and head of the AAP party, Arvind Kejriwal, took to his Twitter and posted a photo of Bhagwant Mann and himself, showing a victory sign.

The Chief Minister candidate of AAP, Bhagwant Mann, has defeated heavyweights like Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of the Congress, Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Notably, Mann has already said that his party would win more than 80 seats. On Wednesday, speaking to ANI, Bhagwant Mann said, "I'm not an astrologer, but I know the people of Punjab want a change. The number of seats can exceed 80, even 100. "

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Indian National Congress (INC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were all involved in the fight in Punjab. However, none of the big parties could give a tough fight to the AAP. Now, with AAP heading towards a clean sweep, it is clear that Bhagwant Mann will be the next Chief Minister of Punjab.