Punjab Election 2022: Neck-to-neck Battle Between Navjot Singh Sidhu & Bikram Majithia

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sidhu had won Amritsar (East) with 60,477, followed by then SAD's ally BJP's candidate Rajesh Kumar Honey with 17,668 and Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal from AAP with 14,715. Sidhu had won by a margin of 42,661 votes. In the 2012 Assembly polls, Sidhu had not contested from the seat but had instead fielded his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu who had secured victory in this constituency on a BJP ticket. She beat Simarpreet Kaur of IND by a margin of 7,099 votes which was 7.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency.