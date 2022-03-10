Punjab Election 2022: Neck-to-neck Battle Between Navjot Singh Sidhu & Bikram Majithia

Quick links:
AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur is now leading with 5,999 votes while Bikram Majithia is at the second spot with 4,796 votes. Sidhu is at the third spot with 4,743 votes.
Navjot Singh Sidhu trailing at second place, SAD's Bikram Majithia at third place, in the second round of counting, as per Election Commission.
Sidhu has been challenged by Bikram Singh Majithia of Shiromani Akali Dal Majithia. At the time of announcement of his candidature from the seat, in a social media post, the SAD leader had said thanked Sukhbir Singh Badal for giving him the opportunity to fight elections from the Amritsar East constituency. He had highlighted that Akalis have a 'brave history of fighting to safeguard the rights of Punjabis, protecting them from the anti-Punjab elements', and tagged his opponent, Congress state unit Chief in the post.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, Sidhu had won Amritsar (East) with 60,477, followed by then SAD's ally BJP's candidate Rajesh Kumar Honey with 17,668 and Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal from AAP with 14,715. Sidhu had won by a margin of 42,661 votes. In the 2012 Assembly polls, Sidhu had not contested from the seat but had instead fielded his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu who had secured victory in this constituency on a BJP ticket. She beat Simarpreet Kaur of IND by a margin of 7,099 votes which was 7.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency.
The candidates from the Amritsar East are NAvjot Singh Sidhu (INC), Bikram Singh Majithia (SAD), Jeevan Jyot Kaur (AAP), Harpal Singh (SADASM), Jagmohan Singh Raju (BJP), Tarsem Lal (BJMP), Ramesh Shukla Safar (APJP), Amarjeet Singh (IND), Sukhjinder Singh (IND), Balwinder Singh Sekhon (IND). There are in total 10 candidates from the seat.
An assembly seat in the Majha region and the Amritsar district of Punjab, Amritsar East is constituency no. 18. The seat-categorised as General, Urban- had a total of 1,68,013 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 78,961 were male and 89,051 female and 1 registered voter were of the third gender. It recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.05%.