Punjab Election: Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal Accepts People's Verdict; 'We'll Support AAP'

In its worst-ever electoral performance, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to secure only three of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab. Responding to SAD's performance, president Sukhbir Singh Badal said they accept the 'people's verdict'. He further mentioned that the party will soon hold a meeting to introspect on the poll debacle.

"We accept the people's verdict. We'll hold a meeting to introspect the results. We'll support Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab", said SAD president Sukhbir Badal.

As per the poll results declared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday, March 10, Punjab's former deputy chief minister and SAD president Badal lost from his home seat, Jalalabad, by a margin of over 30,000 votes. For the last three consecutive terms, Badal has been winning the seat but he managed to secure only 60,525 votes while the winner, Jagdeep Singh Kamboj from Aam Aadmi Party polled over 91,000 votes. While Mohan Singh Phallian Wala, Congress’ two-time Ferozepur Lok Sabha MP, secured 8,700 votes.

Punjab Election Results 2022

In a historic movement, the Aam Aadmi Party registered victory in Punjab by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats, defeating Congress and the Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance. The party sent leaders like Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal, and Amarinder Singh, home. After the government led by Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, the party will now form its second government in Punjab. As per the EC result, Congress secured 18 seats, SAD 3, BJP 2, BSP 1, and an Independent candidate won 1 seat. AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday won the Dhuri seat with a margin of 58,206 votes. He is scheduled to visit Delhi on Friday to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and invite him for the oath-taking ceremony.

Some of the key candidates who tasted defeat in the Punjab elections are two-time CM and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh who lost to Ajitpal Kohli of the AAP by 19,697 votes. Ex-CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, contesting from Lehra, lost to Barinder Kumar Goyal Vakeel of AAP. CM Channi lost by 7,833 and 37,220 votes from the Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats respectively.

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 was held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies.

(Image: PTI)