Punjab Election: Amit Shah Attacks CM Channi; 'he Can't Keep State Safe If Voted To Power'

Ahead of the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections due on February 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while leading the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign, addressed a public meeting in Ludhiana on Sunday. In his address to the people, he launched a scathing attack on the Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi saying that he cannot keep the state safe. Taking a dig at CM Channi, he said, "Channi Sahab is not capable of securing Punjab, and it is not a comedy show to run a state like Punjab."

Further referring to the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, Shah said, "Channi Sahab is dreaming of forming a Congress government in Punjab again. The CM who cannot provide a secure route to the Prime Minister of India, how can he provide security to Punjab?"

Also hitting out at the former UPA government in Punjab, the Home Minister alleged that terrorists used to come and attack Indian soldiers while surgical strikes have been done on Pakistan in counter. "We cannot forget the 1984 riots. Rajiv Gandhi made a very long comment which created controversy and Channi should now answer it. It was PM Modi who formed an SIT and got the rioters punished."

Amit Shah also spoke about the issue of forced religious conversion in the state and said that religious conversions have become a huge problem in Punjab and the chief minister can't stop it. "Arvind Kejriwal also cannot stop the conversions and only BJP can do it. Those behind forced conversions will have to leave Punjab if we come in power", he added.

Amit Shah reiterates BJP's vision for Punjab

Reiterating the Bharatiya Janata Party's promises and vision for Punjab if voted to power, Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Punjab saying, "The state and its people have always given their blood for this land and I feel elated to be here. I have always said that Punjab is the heart of India.

Adding more, he appealed to the citizens to vote for BJP and asserted that cycles from Ludhiana will reach all over the world. Shah also said that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi need the people's votes to finish the drug menace in Punjab and for carrying out other initiatives as well. "The NDA government will also ensure income of farmers, will ensure the Kartarpur Corridor, waive off loans up to Rs 50,000, eradicate drugs from the state, and will put a stop to 'Mafiagiri' and illegal sand mining if the party is voted to power", he added.

Image: Twitter/@BJP