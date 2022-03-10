With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registering a landslide victory in Punjab, spokesperson and election coordinator of the state Raghav Chadha on Thursday stated that under the AAP governance, the state will change from 'Udta Punjab' to 'Uthta Punjab'. He further said that the voters of Punjab were asked to use Jhaadu (AAP symbol) but have instead used a vacuum cleaner, by voting Congress out of power.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Chadha said, "This is no less than a miracle. The people of Punjab have given a very big responsibility to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). I was hopeful since day one that AAP will for the government in Punjab, but we never thought we'll get this level of love and support from the people of Punjab. This is not a normal election victory, it is rather a very big responsibility given to us by the people of Punjab. In the upcoming tenure of AAP in Punjab, the state won't be 'Udta Punjab', it will be 'Uthta Punjab'. I would like to thank the people of Punjab, we had asked them to use Jhaadu, but instead they used vacuum cleaner. "

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Chadha had said, that the people of Punjab had toppled the ruling Congress, which he claimed was engulfed in corruption.He added, "All the other parties are also corrupt, the leaders are building seven-star hotels with the money of the people. I am glad that from among these parties, the people have chosen a non-corrupt party. People have shown that they choose the alternative where they have one."

AAP marks historic victory in Punjab

The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking at landslide victory with Bhagwant Mann set to become the next CM of Punjab. As per the official trends by the Election Commission of India, the AAP has already crossed the majority mark by leading in 86 out of 117 assembly seats while Congress was restricted to 17. The AAP is set to form its maiden government in Punjab, overthrowing Congress, led by Charanjit Singh Channi. The counting of votes have been taking place from 8 am in the state and is still underway. Assembly Elections in Punjab was held in a single phase on February 20.