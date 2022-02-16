Punjab Election: BJP Slams CM Channi, Priyanka Vadra For 'humiliating' People Of UP, Bihar

Ahead of the Punjab polls, Bharatiya Janata Party has once again launched an attack on incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra following a rally in Rupnagar.

BJP's IT chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared a clip from the rally where the Punjab CM could be seen belittling the people of UP, Bihar and Delhi. Malviya launched an attack on Congress and alleged that their leaders were dividing people instead of developing the country.

Amit Malviya took to his Twitter handle to share a video of Punjab CM Channi and Congress’ Uttar Pradesh CM face Priyanka Gandhi. In the video, Channi could be seen taking the microphone from Gandhi to state that she is a daughter-in-law of Punjab. Continuing his words, CM Channi praised the people of Punjab and asked them to use their wisdom while belittling the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Meanwhile, Priyanka was seen laughing and clapping to the slogans being shouted by the Congress workers.

मंच से पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री यूपी, बिहार वालों को अपमानित करते हैं और प्रियंका वाड्रा बगल में खड़े हो कर हंस रही है, तालियाँ बजा रही हैं…



ऐसे करेगी कांग्रेस यूपी और देश का विकास? लोगों को आपस में लड़ा कर? pic.twitter.com/h6TtmvqgZQ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 16, 2022

“From the stage, the Chief Minister of Punjab humiliates the people of UP, Bihar and Priyanka Vadra is laughing, clapping while standing beside…” Malviya said while sharing the video.

He further slammed the Congress for the event and questioned their intentions in UP.

“This is how Congress will develop UP and the country? Making people fight among themselves?” Malviya asked. The incident took place at a rally in Rupnagar in Punjab on February 15.

Priyanka Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi, Kejriwal in Punjab

Meanwhile, speaking at the same event, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had launched an attack on the BJP and AAP, asserting that 'Punjab belonged to the Punjabis'. Addressing the rally on Tuesday, Vadra likened PM Modi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, saying that both the 'Gujrat and Delhi models' had failed in respective states. Furthering her attack, the leader remarked that 'no one becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban'.

"You have BJP and AAP leaders before you - both of them play the same game. Both of them are similar. Look at Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal - where did they both begin from? Both of them started from RSS. One of them talks of the Gujarat model, the other talks of the Delhi model. But you saw the Gujarat model - nobody got jobs, nobody's business is running fine, nobody received any aid. Similarly, no new hospital or educational institution was built under the Delhi model, no new jobs," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Tell them nobody becomes a Sardar just by wearing a turban on stage. Tell them who is real Sardar. Tell them of the hard work and courage in this turban. Tell them Punjab belongs to Punjabis and they'll run it. Make your own government, AAP will give you no new politics, I am resident of Delhi, I know," she added.

Punjab Elections 2022

The Assembly election in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly.

According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab, the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, 42-48 seats (35%) by Congress, 13 to 17 seats (15.8%) by SAD, 1-3 seats (5.7%) by BJP and 1-3 seats (5.6%) by others. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.

Image: ANI/ TWITTER