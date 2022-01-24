Punjab Election: BJP To Contest From 65 Seats, Amarinder Singh's PLC From 37; SAD Gets 15

Ahead of Punjab elections, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda in a joint briefing with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the seat-sharing formula for BJP-PLC-SAD(S) alliance. The BJP will fight in 65 assembly seats, Captain's Punjab Lok Congress in 37 seats, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) in 15 seats.

In a press conference, JP Nadda said that the 2022 Punjab polls is very important to keep the coming generations safe. "Punjab needs special attention; the NDA alliance's objective will be to bring back Punjab on track," he said.

The BJP chief said that the contribution to defence forces can never be forgotten. "Punjab has given the country vision, direction and strength...Punjab is a border state and grappling with security issues; drones are being used from across the border to supply drugs & arms in Punjab; This (NDA) alliance is to give security & stability to Punjab and country," he added.

'We will abolish Mafia Raj in Punjab'

The 61-year-old informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi constituted an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the 1984 riots and the accused were put in jails. "We will abolish 'Mafia Raj' in Punjab...Punjab needs Centre-State coordination. We have a government in the Centre, we appeal for forming govt in Punjab as well. Punjab needs double engine government."

Formally resigning from Congress in November 2021, Amarinder Singh wrote a scathing letter to party president Sonia Gandhi stating the rationale behind his decision. Later, he announced his new party 'Punjab Lok Congress Congress- and decided to contest polls in alliance with BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD(S).

According to the Republic P-Marq Opinion poll, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is projected to win 50-56 seats, just short of the majority mark. The Congress might win 42-48 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 1-17 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.