Punjab Election: BSP Supremo Mayawati To Visit State On Feb 8, Hold Rally In Nawanshehr

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati is now set to visit Punjab on February 8. According to the party, the BSP leader will address a public meeting in Nawanshahr. BSP's Punjab President Jasveer Garhi also backed the visit and said that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -BSP alliance will win a clear majority in the state.

Informing the party’s upcoming events ahead of the polls, BSP confirmed that party supremo Mayawati address a public meeting in Punjab’s Nawanshahr on February 8. Speaking about the elections, BSP's Punjab President Jasveer Garhi said that the party’s alliance will form the government by taking out Congress from all seats. "The Congress will be wiped out in the state,” the BSP leader said.

“The BSP-SAD alliance would free Punjab from the misrule of the Congress party with a victory in the February 20 assembly elections," Garhi added. BSP will fight the polls on 20 seats in the 117-member assembly while the remaining seats will have SAD candidates. Furthermore, Garhi also said that Punjab has a special place in Mayawati's heart. He claimed that the BSP is linked to the state by its founder, late Kanshi Ram, who belonged to Punjab.

"The Congress is in a state of worry over the decision of BSP to field candidates on 20 assembly seats," Garhi said in a statement. He alleged that the Congress government has failed on all fronts. Furthermore, he said that the people of Punjab are eagerly awaiting to end Congress' misrule in the state. "The welfare of the people has been neglected due to the discord between the Congress leaders," he claimed.

Punjab Election 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Congress is projected to be a close second with 42-48 seats (35%), SAD with 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 with seats (5.7%), and others with 1-3 seats (5.6%). Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

Image: PTI