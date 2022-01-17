Punjab Election: CM Channi Calls AAP 'dramebaaz' After AAP's Poll Candidate Joins Congress

With a few weeks left for the Assembly polls in Punjab, a series of barbs and allegations across parties continue to raise the political heat in the poll-bound state. Wielding a fresh attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi termed the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP a ‘Dramebaaz party,’ and claimed that the party has no future in Punjab as its own leaders don't believe in the party's leadership.

Charanjit Singh Channi said that AAP "is spoiling the atmosphere of Punjab and the party has no prospects of winning in the upcoming polls." While addressing reporters before the induction of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Ferozepur Rural candidate Ashu Banger in Congress, the Punjab CM went on to say that the workers of AAP have no confidence in the leaders of their party.

Ashu Banger is expected to join Congress today in the presence of CM Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He will be fighting the polls on a Congress ticket from the same area.

'There is a dictatorship in AAP': Punjab CM Channi

Further throwing barbs at the AAP after Ashu Banger’s induction in Congress, Channi stated that “there is a dictatorship in the Aam Aadmi Party and the workers of their party are speaking against their party’s policy since there is no confidence among them.”

"The Aam Aadmi Party believes they are krantikaris (revolutionaries), but they are nothing more than a ‘Dramebaaz’ party," the Punjab chief minister said.

Commenting on AAP’s drive asking people to choose their CM Candidate in Punjab, Channi mocked the party’s initiative and called it a ‘fraud.’ Hitting at the AAP sarcastically, Channi quipped that the AAP’s survey revealed his name, and people wanted him to be the chief minister again.

'Brother will not fight elections,' clarifies CM Channi

On being asked about CM Channi’s brother, Dr Manohar Singh Channi's claims of fighting the upcoming polls independently as Congress denied him a ticket, the Punjab CM refuted the claims and said that his brother will not be fighting the elections, as they are one family. He added that his brother was a doctor in the Punjab government and he decided to fight the elections later.

The clarification comes a day after, Dr Manohar Singh Channi had blamed PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for denying his election ticket.

In an exclusive interview with Republic, Manohar Singh Channi said that he asked for the ticket based on merit and not because he is the brother of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, but he was ignored by the Congress High Command.