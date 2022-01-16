Punjab Election: CM Channi's Brother Threatens To Go Independent As Congress Denies Ticket

In added trouble for Congress ahead of the crucial Punjab elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother has openly rebelled against the party for denying him a ticket. Dr Manohar Singh, who is vying to contest the elections from Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district, threatened the Congress High Command to go independent in the polls.

The Punjab Congress released its first list of 86 candidates on Saturday in which sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP was given a ticket from Bassi Pathana for the second time.

Miffed by the party's decision, Manohar Singh conveyed to the leadership that he can gather support and contest as an independent candidate from the Bassi Pathana seat. Sources claim that Congress top brass is trying to pacify him against taking the step.

Dr Manohar, who was posted as the senior medical officer (SMO) in Mohali, had recently resigned from services to enter the poll fray. He had already started meeting people and addressing gatherings in the constituency which is reserved for the scheduled caste (SC) category. Last month, he has visited 35 villages of the segment and claimed to have redressed their grievances. He even set up an office at Bassi Pathana where he meets people daily.

Congress MLA Gurpreet Singh GP who wanted to contest for the second time expressed faith in the party high command which 'assured' him the ticket. He also pointed out that Manohar Singh was defying Congress' "one family, one ticket" policy as his elder brother Charanjit Channi was already contesting from Chamkaur Sahib SC.

Moga MLA Harjot Kamal Joins BJP

The Congress recently suffered another loss after MLA Harjot Kamal switched to the BJP upon being denied a ticket from the Moga constituency. Kamal had rebelled after Congress announced Malvika Sood's candidacy from Moga, just days after her induction into the party. Malvika Sood is the sister of actor Sonu Sood who recently rose to fame with his philanthropic works amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022.

Image: Twitter/PTI